TINLEY PARK, Ill., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Payroc, a leading merchant acquirer and payment processor has partnered with Ingenico to offer new payment technology that meets the most demanding use cases. This product launch will provide agents and merchants with a greater availability of features for secure and swift payment acceptance.
This line of devices is designed for restaurant, retail and mobile payment acceptance. The Ingenico Tetra devices are also fully integrated with RewardPay Choice, enabling businesses to save thousands in monthly processing fees through compliant surcharging.
"We are excited to present a market-leading and versatile line of terminals that feature more capabilities than ever before," says SVP of Merchant Product, James Derby. "The Ingenico Tetra family is a paramount initiative to deliver the latest generation devices for not only our diverse agent/ISO channels, but also our rapidly growing ISV channel demands."
Payroc will be spotlighting the Ingenico Telium Tetra line as the front-line payment terminals for payment processing. This focus will ensure merchants have an advanced option of end-to-end payment acceptance with the latest technology.
"Every merchant, regardless of industry, wants to provide a streamlined customer experience that fits their business model and a fast and secure transaction process is a critical component to driving loyalty, and higher revenues," says Skip Hinshaw, Head of Customer Engagement, North America for Ingenico. "We're proud to be partnering with Payroc to enable their partners and merchants with the tools needed to enhance their customer experience."
This payment terminal line features devices that are designed to offer capabilities like high-volume, mobile and contactless payments. Merchants will have a payment terminal solution that meets their business needs, with Payroc device integrated support available on-demand.
Payroc's premium processing combined with Ingenico's modern payment terminal technology are sure to deliver an elevated payment experience for merchants and cardholders.
About Payroc
Payroc is a high-growth, international merchant acquirer, payment facilitator, and processing powerhouse operating in 46 countries, and processing over $29 billion in annualized volume for more than 66,000 merchants. Payroc offers best-in-class sales enablement and merchant processing technology, delivering proprietary, innovative and full-service merchant acquiring solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations. Payroc WorldAccess, LLC, is a registered VISA third party processor, Mastercard third party servicer, payment facilitator and encryption support organization for Fifth Third Bank, National Association (Fifth Third). Payroc is a registered independent sales organization (ISO/MSP) for Fifth Third and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Concord, California. NXGEN, one of Payroc's companies, is an Elavon payments partner and registered as an ISO/MSP of Elavon, Inc., Georgia, a wholly owned subsidiary of US Bank Minneapolis. The company's Canadian business companies are registered ISO/MSP of Wells and Peoples Trust Company, Vancouver, Canada. For more information, please visit payroc.com
