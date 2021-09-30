TINLEY PARK, Ill., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Payroc, in partnership with PayTomorrow, will now offer financing as an alternate form of payment at participating businesses, specifically high-ticket durable goods retailers.
Buy now, pay later solutions are on the rise in the eCommerce and retail verticals as consumers seek additional ways to make purchases. PayTomorrow will seamlessly integrate into an existing business website, as well as offer in-store and over the phone availability.
This solution features flexibility in payments, leading to an increase in average order value and conversion rates from business visitor to purchasing customer. There are no credit requirements, finance decisions are released instantly, and merchants are paid upfront for the goods purchased through the platform.
"As Buy Now, Pay Later solutions rapidly increase in adoption for retailers and consumers across the nation, our partnership with PayTomorrow will maximize each conversion opportunity with one, simple credit application," says James Derby, SVP of Merchant Product. "This serves as one more value proposition for existing and prospect merchants on behalf of our sales partners."
Payroc has embraced this installment payments platform as an additional stream of revenue for its high-ticket durable goods retail merchants and a unique solution within its offerings.
About Payroc:
Payroc is a high-growth merchant acquirer, processor, and payment facilitation powerhouse processing $33 billion in annual charge volume in over 40 countries, for more than 100,000 merchants. The company offers best-in-class sales enablement and payment processing technology on a global basis, delivering proprietary, innovative, and full-service merchant acquiring solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations. Payroc, and certain of its other affiliate companies under Payroc WorldAccess LLC, are registered Visa third party processors, Mastercard third party servicers, registered independent sales organizations and merchant services providers (ISO/MSP), payment facilitators and/or encryption support organization for Fifth Third Bank, National Association ("Fifth Third"), among others, and in Canada is registered with Peoples Trust Company, Vancouver, Canada. To learn more, visit http://www.payroc.com.
About PayTomorrow:
PayTomorrow offers point-of-sale, B2C financing for businesses selling online, over-the-phone, and in-store. We service customers of any credit type from the same application by instantly approving customers and customizing their rates based on their credit profile. As one of the pioneers in eCommerce financing, we operate in the industry with almost a decade of knowledge and experience used to provide a secure payment option. Our platform integrates directly with most eCommerce shopping carts to deliver a seamless checkout experience and marketing tools to promote an easier way for customers to purchase. With our unique approach to financing, businesses see high approval and conversion rates to close sales with previously unattainable customers. We give these customers the freedom to buy today and PayTomorrow! To learn more, visit http://www.paytomorrow.com.
Media Contact
Alex McCandless, SVP Marketing, Payroc, 404-907-7623, alex.mccandless@payroc.com
SOURCE Payroc