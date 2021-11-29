TINLEY PARK, Ill., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Payroc World Access, LLC, a global payments leader, has announced the strategic combination, through one of Payroc's subsidiaries, with Dynamics Payments, a leading provider of electronic payment processing solutions with extensive operations in Puerto Rico and the USVI. As Payroc and Dynamics Payments continue to expand their footprint, Payroc is now able to offer Merchant Acquiring in Puerto Rico and the USVI via Dynamics Payments and Dynamics Payments can offer to its customers the full suite of solutions Payroc has developed.
This combination will provide both companies with additional sales channels and integrated partners with the ability to scale globally.
Frank Lopez, Dynamics Payments Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer remarked; "This is a very exciting time for us. This partnership not only represents a historic moment for our company, but it will also fuel our strategy to continue to expand throughout the Caribbean and Latin America. This combination will also allow us that to leverage Payroc's financial capacity, and those additional Payroc technologies and products that will enhance our core offering to our merchant clients and partners. This is an exciting time for Dynamics Payments."
"The combination with Dynamics Payments marks an exciting milestone for Payroc, and we couldn't be more thrilled to extend our boundaries as our partners can now reach into new geographies to help drive the Payroc World Access footprint." said Jim Oberman, CEO at Payroc. "The combination of Payroc's technology stack, coupled with the Dynamics Payments processing and issuing capabilities offers effective payment solutions into these key markets. We couldn't be happier to welcome them to the Payroc family."
About Payroc
Payroc is a high-growth merchant acquirer, processor, and payment facilitation powerhouse processing $40 billion in annual charge volume in over 40 countries, for more than 110,000 merchants. The company offers best-in-class sales enablement and payment processing technology on a global basis, delivering proprietary, innovative and full-service merchant acquiring solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations. Payroc is a registered Visa third party processor, Mastercard third party servicer, registered independent sales organization (ISO), payment facilitator and encryption support organization for Fifth Third Bank, National Association ("Fifth Third"), and in Canada is registered with Peoples Trust Company, Vancouver, Canada. To learn more, visit http://www.payroc.com.
About Dynamic Payments (SJU, PR), http://www.dynamicspayments.com
Dynamics Payments is a proven provider of innovative technology solutions and services that manage, support, and speed electronic transactions processing for merchants, corporations, financial institutions and government agencies. As one of the leading companies in payments processing, software development and integrations in Puerto Rico, USA, and the US Virgin Islands, Dynamics Payments combines industry-leading expertise with many years of experience in the technology and information processing.
