TINLEY PARK, Ill., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Payroc LLC and its affiliates ("Payroc"), a leading merchant acquirer and global payment processing organization, announced today their partnership with Constellation Financial Software, an innovative software solution for leasing and asset financing industries.
Constellation Financial Software is designed to help customers streamline operations, increase efficiencies, and reduce costs, fueling business growth. The partnership with Payroc Canada will allow a Constellation Financial Software Infinity user to instantly withdraw Credit Card or Debit Card funds from a customer using Payroc's secure Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliant methodology. Each successful withdrawal will automatically be allocated towards your customer's arrears balance. The Auto Allocate Module will then auto allocate the credits to open receivables automatically (based upon client's initial setup parameters).
"Facilitating integrated payments is a key component to Payroc Canada's strategy and we couldn't be more excited to partner with Constellation Financial Software, bringing seamless payment integrations to companies using their platform for managing business," said Jennifer Ritchie, VP of Partner & Client Success. "Financial technology is improving rapidly, businesses want transparency and automation so they can focus more time on growing their business with less time having to manage their business."
"We're excited to be partnering with Payroc and delighted to offer Constellation Financial Software's Infinity customers a secure and easy way to accept payments from credit and debit cards,"said Cha Loh, our VP of Constellation Financial Software
About Payroc
Payroc and its affiliates, with offices in Chicagoland, Atlanta, Toronto, Whitefish, Montana and Salt Lake City is a high-growth American, Canadian and international merchant acquirer, processor and payment facilitator powerhouse operating in 46 countries, processing over $29 billion in annualized volume for more than 66,000 merchants. Payroc offers best-in-class sales enablement and merchant processing technology on a global basis, delivering proprietary, innovative and full-service merchant acquiring solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations. Payroc LLC, together with its wholly-owned affiliate Payroc Processing Systems, LLC, is a registered Visa third party processor (TPP), Mastercard third party servicer (TPSV), payment facilitator (payfac) and encryption support organization (ESO) for Fifth Third Bank, an Ohio-chartered bank, Cincinnati, Ohio ("Fifth Third"). Payroc LLC is a registered independent sales organization (ISO/MSP) for Fifth Third and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Concord, California ("Wells"). NxGen, one of Payroc's companies, is an Elavon payments partner and registered as an ISO/MSP of Elavon, Inc., Georgia, a wholly owned subsidiary of US Bank Minneapolis. The company's Canadian business unit is a registered ISO/MSP of Wells and Peoples Trust Company, Vancouver, Canada. For more information, please visit payroc.com or telephone 844-PAYROC-4.
About Constellation Financial Software
Constellation Financial Software is a major provider of leasing and asset management software. They have been specializing in innovative and flexible software solutions to the leasing and asset financing industry for over 30 years. Constellation Financial Software is a division of Constellation Software Inc., an international provider of market-leading software and services for specialized industries, which is traded publicly on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
