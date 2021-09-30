TINLEY PARK, Ill., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Payroc is excited to announce its latest strategic software partnership with Zuza, an innovative point-of-sale organization which features unparalleled innovation and customization in its space.
Zuza has provided an exclusive, white labeled version of its point-of-sale software called "BloomPOS" to Payroc, which will focus in the salon, spa and gym verticals specifically.
BloomPOS by Zuza offers many features specific to the aforementioned verticals, not least of which is online appointment scheduling, including text and email appointment reminders.
"In the last 18 months especially, merchants in the fitness and beauty space have realized that the ability to adapt quickly can be a game-changer. The unique ecosystem that BloomPOS offers is like no other, allowing merchants the ability to scale and manage their business with confidence," said Danny Mikhail, CEO of Zuza. "We are delighted to partner with Payroc, one of the industry titans. Together, we're excited to support merchants in achieving their business and technology goals."
Payroc's partnership with Zuza for this initiative will enhance their product portfolio, and offer sales partners and merchants an all-inclusive solution for their business needs within the beauty and fitness fields.
BloomPOS by Zuza will also allow Payroc's merchants with multiple businesses and stylists under one roof to function seamlessly.
About Payroc:
Payroc is a high-growth merchant acquirer, processor, and payment facilitation powerhouse processing $33 billion in annual charge volume in over 40 countries, for more than 100,000 merchants. The company offers best-in-class sales enablement and payment processing technology on a global basis, delivering proprietary, innovative, and full-service merchant acquiring solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations. Payroc, and certain of its other affiliate companies under Payroc WorldAccess LLC, are registered Visa third party processors, Mastercard third party servicers, registered independent sales organizations and merchant services providers (ISO/MSP), payment facilitators and/or encryption support organization for Fifth Third Bank, National Association ("Fifth Third"), among others, and in Canada is registered with Peoples Trust Company, Vancouver, Canada.
To learn more, please visit http://www.payroc.com.
About Zuza:
Zuza offers Business Management Software, Point of Sale Systems, Kiosks, eCommerce and Online Ordering, as well as Smart Terminals to merchants of all sizes in various verticals. Zuza has distinguished itself from its counterparts by offering all of its solutions to its reseller channel in a customizable, White Label version — helping its partners sell their brand and products, not that of a competing company. Zuza works with hundreds of banks, processors and independent software vendors, making its sales channels one of the fastest growing in the world.
For more information, please visit https://getzuza.com/
