TINLEY PARK, Ill., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Payroc, a leading merchant acquirer and payment processor, now enables touch tone payment processing. Through partnership with Fluid Pay and IVR Technology Group, this launch bridges together each key element to offer businesses payment collection over the phone, along with RewardPay Choice compatibility, Payroc's premium processing program.
The IVR payment solution offers a true omni-channel platform, through multiple features for an enhanced payment experience.
"We are incredibly excited to partner with Payroc, one of the leaders in the payments industry," says Matt Talarico, VP of Strategic Partnerships. "With our partnership and collaboration, we offer more options for merchants to communicate with their customers and collect more payments, in a secure and automated way."
High-volume processing environments are the niche for this solution, as companies of such capacity benefit from the value of an automated voice and text payment system. The IVR solution ties 24/7 payment acceptance, custom call flows, voice prompts and customer service automation tools to streamline contact centers.
Payroc is excited to highlight the launch of this product in partnership through Fluid Pay's gateway technology.
"This integration will allow users to complete the payment process simply and with no errors. This is exciting for a payment gateway when you expand ways for people to pay. There is much more in the pipeline," says Jeff Rooney Chief Technology Officer of Fluid Pay, LLC.
IVR's compatibility with RewardPay Choice enables merchants using the service to benefit from the savings up to 90% on their credit card processing, by passing a portion of the cost payment acceptance to the customer.
About Payroc
Payroc is a high-growth merchant acquirer, processor and payment facilitation powerhouse processing $33 billion in annual charge volume in over 40 countries, for more than 100,000 merchants. The company offers best-in-class sales enablement and payment processing technology on a global basis, delivering proprietary, innovative and full-service merchant acquiring solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations.
Payroc, and certain of its other affiliate companies under Payroc WorldAccess LLC, are registered Visa third party processors, Mastercard third party servicers, registered independent sales organizations and merchant services providers (ISO/MSP), payment facilitators and/or encryption support organization for Fifth Third Bank, National Association ("Fifth Third"), among others, and in Canada is registered with Peoples Trust Company, Vancouver, Canada. To learn more, visit http://www.payroc.com.
