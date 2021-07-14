TINLEY PARK, Ill., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Payroc WorldAccess, LLC, a global payments leader, has announced the acquisition of DCS Holdings Group, LLC, d/b/a ACHeck21®. ACHeck21 is a technology provider that allows software vendors, originators, banks, and acquirers to offer to their merchant customers ACH, check capture and verification with back-end integration to their bank or through a clearing bank. This acquisition is another step in Payroc's vision of creating a combined card and eCheck payments platform for its integrated partnerships, allowing for a similar solution that is currently offered on Payroc's Canadian platform, Caledon.
ACHeck21 is headquartered in St. Charles, Missouri and was founded by payments veteran, Sam Ackley in 2011. Sam stated, "Payroc is a high growth payments platform that is rapidly building its integrated payment offerings both in the US and abroad. ACHeck21 is proud to be a part of that journey and grow with this acquisition."
"We're extremely excited about the acquisition of ACHeck21. These features enable us to enhance our ever-growing Fintech stack," said Jim Oberman, Chief Executive Officer at Payroc. He continued, "With their open API and amazing product set, they've made it easy to deliver ACHeck21's solutions for top processors, banks, insurance companies, government agencies, and merchants. We couldn't be happier to welcome them into the Payroc family."
About Payroc
Payroc is a high-growth merchant acquirer, processor, and payment facilitation powerhouse processing $33 billion in annual charge volume in over 40 countries, for more than 100,000 merchants. The company offers best-in-class sales enablement and payment processing technology on a global basis, delivering proprietary, innovative and full-service merchant acquiring solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations. Payroc is a registered Visa third party processor, Mastercard third party servicer, registered independent sales organization (ISO), payment facilitator and encryption support organization for Fifth Third Bank, National Association ("Fifth Third"), and in Canada is registered with Peoples Trust Company, Vancouver, Canada. To learn more, visit http://www.payroc.com.
About ACHeck21
ACHeck21 is a technology platform built for purpose, that combines ACH (Automatic Clearing House) entry classes and Check21 along with ancillary services and features into a single hosted workflow. ACHeck21® and their FinTech Cloud® offers a fully integrated management console that puts you in the driver's seat. ACHeck21 software is designed to improve efficiency and reduce complexity for any user, organization or business processing ACH, Checks or verifying account information from point of sale, the internet, mobile devices, laptops, desktops or scanners. To learn more, visit http://www.acheck21.com.
Media Contact
Alex McCandless, SVP Marketing, Payroc, 4049077623, alex.mccandless@payroc.com
SOURCE Payroc