TINLEY PARK, Ill., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Payroc today announced SVP of Operations, Stephanie Puerto, has been named a winner in the 2021 Excellence in Customer Service Award presented by Business Intelligence Group.
Puerto was named Executive of The Year. One of Payroc's company's core values is "Lead with grit", which is all about being quick thinking, resourceful, courageous, original, and innovative. All of those qualities can be seen in Stephanie's leadership on a daily basis.
Stephanie is a unique leader because she not only leads by example, she gets down in the trenches to understand exactly what every job function entails. This helps her understand what every employee encounters on a daily basis as well as the challenges customers are experiencing. This gives her a comprehensive understanding of her departments, leading to solutions that benefit our customers while utilizing the tools and resources available to her team.
"On the frontline of our uncertain times are customer service professionals and suppliers without whom we wouldn;t be able to live as comfortably as we have for the last year," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "It is our honor to recognize Stepahnie Puerto as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."
Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.
About Payroc http://www.payroc.com
Payroc is a high-growth, international merchant acquirer, payment facilitator, and processing powerhouse operating in 46 countries, and processing over $29 billion in annualized volume for more than 66,000 merchants. Payroc offers best-in-class sales enablement and merchant processing technology, delivering proprietary, innovative and full-service merchant acquiring solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations. Payroc WorldAccess, LLC, is a registered VISA third party processor, Mastercard third party servicer, payment facilitator and encryption support organization for Fifth Third Bank. Payroc is a registered independent sales organization (ISO/MSP) for Fifth Third and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Concord, California. NXGEN, one of Payroc's companies, is an Elavon payments partner and registered as an ISO/MSP of Elavon, Inc., Georgia, a wholly owned subsidiary of US Bank Minneapolis. The company's Canadian business companies are registered ISO/MSP of Wells and Peoples Trust Company, Vancouver, Canada. For more information, please visit payroc.com
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
Contacts
Alex McCandless
SVP Marketing
Payroc
Maria Jimenez
Chief Nominations Officer
Business Intelligence Group
+1 (909) 529-2737
Media Contact
Alex McCandless, Payroc, 8884774500, alex.mccandless@payroc.com
SOURCE Payroc