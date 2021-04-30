LINCOLN, Ill., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With more and more businesses embracing Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Integrity Data – the leader in Microsoft Dynamics payroll and HR solutions – remains deeply committed to innovation and providing integrated, best-of-breed solutions. From fast-growing companies to large enterprise organizations, Integrity Data has successfully helped thousands of employers transform payroll into a more strategic and insightful aspect of their business.
Over the last 2 years, Payroll NOW by Integrity Data has proven to be the complete, trusted, and fully embedded payroll solution for 365 Business Central that delivers all the capabilities and efficiencies customers expect in a payroll system. As a SaaS solution that is scalable and easy to use, manage and maintain, customers can download Payroll NOW on Microsoft AppSource and follow the Assisted Setup Wizard to walk through the configuration quickly.
"As your payroll requirements evolve, Payroll NOW continues to be well-positioned to create greater efficiencies across payroll operations," said Ben Corwin, Sales Manager of Integrity Data. "Our comprehensive payroll solution can help streamline your payroll processes while helping your organization complete payroll processing in an accurate and timely manner."
Designed by experienced payroll experts, Payroll NOW is seamlessly embedded within 365 Business Central to help customers enjoy the convenience of a fast and easy setup, effective employee onboarding and management, intuitive navigation, and more. From end-to-end comprehensive payroll processing and employee management to an included payroll tax filing service, multiple integrations to other BC apps and ACA compliance reporting functionality, Payroll NOW includes everything customers need – all in one single application. Payroll NOW is the powerful solution for maximizing efficiency, minimizing risk, and empowering businesses.
Integrity Data has been a leader in providing Microsoft Dynamics payroll and human capital management solutions for more than 20 years. With trusted Dynamics GP Payroll add-ons and a comprehensive Dynamics 365 Payroll App, Integrity Data helps pay a company's most valuable assets – their employees – accurately and efficiently, file payroll taxes, and maintain IRS compliance around the Affordable Care Act. Our experienced team has authored, supported, and implemented many payroll solutions for the Microsoft Dynamics product family. We understand the unique requirements of payroll and continue to make your people our priority. To learn more about Payroll NOW, explore the features and benefits online or download the PDF fact sheet.
