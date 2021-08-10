TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The newest Macintosh version of ezPaycheck payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com allows for mid-year set up to simplify tax calculations, paycheck printing and tax reporting for restaurant establishments. ezPaycheck includes options to handle paychecks for tips, salary hourly pay, tips and differential shift pay.
"Restaurant establishments can now set up payroll mid-year to process payroll and handle tips with the new MAC version of ezPaycheck software." said Halfpricesoft.com's Founder, Dr. Ge.
ezPaycheck is available in MAC version and also in a Windows version compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, and 8 as well as other Windows systems. Download and test for compatibility before purchase at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/mac_payroll_software/ezPaycheck_mac.asp
ezPaycheck payroll and check printing software highlights:
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks
- Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, Medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.
- Prints tax forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3 (Please note: preprinted forms for Copy A required when printing W2 and W3)
Small to midsize business owners who are seeking to begin an easy payroll solution, mid-year are welcome to start the 30-day test drive of MAC or Windows ezPaycheck payroll software at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/mac_payroll_software/ezPaycheck_mac.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, services@halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE halfpricesoft.com