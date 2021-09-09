SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global end-to-end payments provider, Paysend, launched its United States operations in September 2020 and since then, outbound transfer volume has increased over 140%. To celebrate its first U.S. anniversary, Paysend announced today that it is hosting its first ever WeConnect Sweepstakes where five grand prize winners will receive $1,000 and an additional five runner-ups will receive $500 each to send to their loved ones abroad via Paysend's app.
The WeConnect Sweepstakes will begin on September 7th, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT and is open to all legal residents of the U.S. and the District of Columbia who are 18 years or older. To enter the sweepstakes, participants must upload a thirty-second video during the promotional period that explains why they would like to send money to a friend or family member overseas and how the funds would help the recipient's situation. The deadline to submit entries is September 30, 2021 at 5 p.m. EDT.
Participants are also encouraged to share their video on Facebook or Instagram for an additional entry to the contest using the hashtag #PaysendConnects. The winner of the WeConnect Sweepstakes will be selected in a random drawing from all eligible entries that were received throughout the promotional period.
"As the COVID-19 pandemic persists, it continues to cause healthcare crises, economic consequences and personal tragedy around the globe. As a result, loved ones abroad need financial support from friends and family in the U.S." said Matt Montes, U.S. president of Paysend. "Paysend wants to pay it forward on our first anniversary by helping Americans support their families overseas."
Paysend's goal is to continue reducing economic barriers to entry in the payments market by providing immediate access to transfer money to any card holder around the world, connecting customers to their friends and family overseas.
To view the full contest rules and enter the WeConnect Sweepstakes, visit the Paysend website. To join the over 4 million Paysend users sending money internationally, create a Paysend account today and download the mobile app via the App Store or Google Play.
About Paysend
Paysend is a next generation integrated global payment ecosystem enabling consumers and businesses to pay, hold and send money online anywhere, anyhow and in any currency. Paysend is UK-based with global reach and was created in April 2017 with the clear mission to change how money is moved around the world.
Paysend currently supports connections between 12 billion cards globally across Mastercard, Visa, China UnionPay and local card schemes and provides over 40 payment methods for online SMEs. Paysend operates in over 48 countries worldwide and has more than 4 million customers and 135,000 businesses to its platform to date. Paysend has a wide network of partners and has recently signed a partnership with Alipay to expand their reach in China as well as launched services in the US, the biggest payments market of the world.
Paysend is Money for the future.
