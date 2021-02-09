SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global end-to-end payments provider Paysend announced today that the company is waiving international money transfers fees sent to recipients in China through March 31, 2021.
"While COVID-19 vaccines are within reach, in-person gatherings for Chinese New Year for an estimated 3.8 million Chinese Americans may not be possible," said Matt Montes, Paysend's U.S.-based general manager. "However, family and friends can still honor traditions by sending a digital red envelope for good luck and prosperity this Chinese New Year."
Here's how Paysend's promotion works:
- All Paysend users can enjoy zero transfer fees for all money transfer fees to China. The promotion is available until March 31, 2021.
- Additionally, users will receive improved exchange rates when transferring $888 or more to any recipient in China. The promotion is available until February 14, 2021.
To learn more about the special offer, visit https://paysend.com.
About Paysend
Paysend is a global Fintech company born in 2017, based in UK and authorized by the FCA. With more than 2.3 million customers and delivering funds to over 90 countries and multiple currencies, Paysend enables near-instant cross border as well as local payments in a way which is simple and smart. Paysend has its own global network of banks, international and local payment systems, and partners with the major international card networks: Visa, Mastercard and China Union Pay as a principal member and certified processor. Paysend is money for the future. Visit http://www.paysend.com for more information.
About Central Payments, LLC
Central Payments administers debit/prepaid card and funds disbursement programs with some of the most recognized companies in payments and fintech. As an early adopter of banking-as-a-service through its OpenCP API platform, Central Payments is the country's fastest growing prepaid card issuer since 2015. The recent announcement of the organization's new open-API platform, and its launch of the Falls Fintech accelerator, has solidified Central Payments as a leader in bank-fintech partnerships. Visit Central-Payments.com for more information.
