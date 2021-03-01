BRADENTON, Fla., Mar. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PayServ Systems, a leader in Workforce Management/HCM solutions, rolls out its CSS program to drive Positive ROI for all clients.
PayServ Systems has developed a reputation for over-serving its HCM client partners. One-on-One dedicated CSR's, extended support hours, dedicated and knowledgeable resources and a culture that "Goes the Distance" has yielded exceptional results in both client retention and satisfaction (NPS Score in excess of 94).
However, PayServ Systems is not a company that stands still. The company is proud to announce it will be rolling out a CSS Program that builds off of a "Culture of Excellence."
The CSS Program includes:
-Complimentary training for all support contacts
-User turnover management to immediately engage new client users with training and ramp up support
-Monthly engagement surveys to drive client input into a monthly webinar series
-Enhanced learning opportunities regarding 6 major system enhancements / releases per year
-Enhanced "My Learning LMS" unified within PayServ's Workforcethrive HCM application
"U.S. Based companies are investing in their employees and the technology that serves them at an unprecedented rate," said Todd Saylor, Founder and CEO. "PayServ Systems is unique in the market by investing back into those clients and their employees by offering complimentary training, a commitment that our clients are using the latest functionality, and driving efficiency/engagement throughout their organization. We are committed to being the World's Best Service and Training Organization."
To manage this initiative, Sam Fessenden has been promoted to CSO, Chief Service Officer, and will manage the design, delivery and maintenance of PayServ's CSS Program.
"PayServ's Commitment to Service Excellence has been a part of our culture since our inception," said Fessenden. "I'm proud to lead the efforts and our talented team to challenge the status quo and deliver a truly unique service experience to all of our client partners."
Founded in 2003, PayServ Systems is committed to simplifying the Human Capital Management and Payroll processes of HR teams nationwide. PayServ delivers a World Class HCM platform, Workforcethrive, a single platform that manages the entire Employee Life Cycle, from Hire to Retire. It is our mission to develop our work culture, educate our clients and deliver strategic tools that yield the largest return on our clients' HCM Technology investments. Visit payservsystems.com to learn more.
