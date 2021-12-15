SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paystand– the leader in blockchain-enabled B2B payments – today announced that Ron Gill, former CFO of NetSuite and career finance leader, will be joining Paystand as a strategic advisor and as a founding member of the company's new CFO Council.
The council will bring together some of the most distinguished individuals in the SaaS and fintech industries with a goal of furthering Paystand's mission to reboot the commercial finance industry and to move businesses off expensive, inefficient legacy payment infrastructure. Along with other key leaders, Gill and the council will hold events, host discussions, and pen transformative thought leadership pieces that will help shift commercial finance and B2B operations into the future.
"Paystand's CFO Council is focused on uniting the most influential individuals in fintech so that we can build financial infrastructure backed by blockchain and cloud technology that is inherently equitable and open," said Jeremy Almond, Paystand's CEO. "We're creating an entirely new system free from fees, paper, and inefficiencies, and Paystand will, without question, be the driver behind the widespread adoption of Web3 in the B2B payments landscape."
Gill brings a wealth of knowledge from his decades of experience at some of the top companies in Silicon Valley. As the true visionary behind NetSuite's financial leadership – where he spent nearly 10 years as both the Senior Vice President of Finance and as the CFO – Gill is no stranger to scaling industry-defining ERP systems.
Since 2013, Paystand has been pioneering the revolution in commercial finance with its zero-fee bank-to-bank network and automated AR processes. Gill will be influential in shaping Paystand's category-defining vision. He is joining the Paystand's CFO Council at a pivotal point, as the company recently announced its $50M Series C round of funding, Scott Bennion's appointment as its first-ever CFO, and that it has been accumulating bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) on its balance sheet – a first in the B2B SaaS landscape.
"Paystand represents the next wave of B2B fintech, and I could not be more excited to join as an advisor," said Gill. "Right now, we have a unique opportunity to rewrite the rules of commercial finance and to build a system that offers equal opportunities to every company involved. The CFO Council will play a major role in making this possible, and I am thrilled to collaborate with some of the best players in the SaaS and fintech game."
As the leader of the B2B DeFi movement, Paystand is reshaping the role of automation in commercial finance, and alongside guidance from its new CFO council, the company will continue to develop groundbreaking tools for finance teams.
To learn more about how Paystand is using blockchain to deliver next-gen products for finance organizations, visit the company's press page.
About Paystand
Paystand is on a mission to create an open and equitable commercial finance system, starting with B2B payments. Using blockchain and cloud technology, the company has pioneered Payments-as-a-Service to automate the entire enterprise cash cycle. Paystand makes it possible to digitize receivables, automate processing, reduce time-to-cash, eliminate transaction fees, and enable new revenue. Today, over 350,000 businesses make better payments over the Paystand Bank Network, and the company has been consistently recognized as a top innovator in enterprise financial services. In October of 2021, Paystand was named to the CB Insights Fintech 250 as one of the most promising privately held fintechs in the world. For more information about Paystand, visit us at paystand.com. Follow our blog, and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Jen Mirabile, Trust Relations, +1 (323) 216-8589, paystand@trustrelations.agency
SOURCE Paystand