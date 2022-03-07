MIAMI, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, PaystubsNow, a website offering various solutions for online documentation, announced that it would allow users to download their forms immediately through the website. In addition to the company's current supply of leading generators, this new feature will ensure individuals seeking quick and accurate documentation for multiple purposes can do so without needing to waste precious days — or even weeks — as is necessary with other options.
Of the company's latest announcement, a spokesperson for PaystubsNow commented, "It's incredibly pleasing to provide another incredible feature for users of PaystubsNow to enjoy moving forward. As a company that understands how crucial it is to receive documents from a provider you can count on, PaystubsNow knows the ability to receive immediate downloads will serve the public far into the future."
Those hoping to take advantage of the website's latest development can do so starting today. Following a few simple steps, users can receive immediate downloads for four different forms, including:
- The Paystub Generator: This efficient resource enables users to create their official paystub in less than one minute. After choosing one of PaystubNow's six provided templates and filling out the necessary information, they have the option to purchase an immediate download of the document — which is then delivered via e-mail.
- The Invoice Generator: Offered for free exclusively on PaystubsNow, this tool allows freelancers, businesses, and anyone else requiring efficient invoice documentation to do so within seconds. With the ability to enter information such as business name, billing address, and more, it has never been easier to create invoices online — all of which can be downloaded immediately, for free.
- The W-2 Form Generator: Another highly sought-after document, the W-2 form requires optimum accuracy to ensure users don't face any legal troubles in the future. As such, PaystubNow's W-2 generator is used by thousands of individuals seeking instant documentation. Along with robust identity protection and bargain pricing, forms created through the W-2 generator can also be downloaded immediately.
- The 1099 MISC Generator: Finally, PaystubsNow offers another dependable resource through its user-friendly 1099 generator. Offering everything necessary to create an accurate 1099 form that can be made at any time, the tool also includes an immediate download feature for lightning-quick documentation. From businesses to freelancers, anyone and everyone can benefit from the generator's advanced capabilities.
"PaystubsNow spent countless hours perfecting every generator available on the website," added the spokesperson. "No matter what kind of information they need to input, users will be able to place their trust into each tool knowing it has the extensive capabilities they require."
To receive their documents after using any of the generators listed above, users can select from the following pricing scales:
Paystubs:
Immediate digital download – $8.49 per document
Mailed hardcopy – $30.49 per document
Invoices:
Immediate digital download – Free
W-2 Forms:
Immediate digital download – $15.49 per document
Mailed hardcopy – $40.49 per document
1099 Forms:
Immediate digital download – $15.49 per document
"PaystubsNow's wide range of offerings is guaranteed to help visitors of all kinds find what they need," said PaystubsNow's spokesperson. "Whether they're a multinational corporation or a small corner shop, any individual will be able to utilize the website's generators to receive accurate, efficient documentation they can count on. Of course, the fact that everything can be downloaded immediately makes things even more attractive, especially when you consider our great offers."
To get started, users simply need to visit the PaystubsNow website and select their desired document generator. After following the necessary steps to complete the form, they can select and purchase the "immediate digital download" feature to receive their document via e-mail.
About PaystubsNow: A website that offers multiple solutions for digital documentation, PaystubsNow's online Paystub, Invoice, 1099, and W-2 generators have been used by thousands of returning customers. Since its establishment, the company has helped over 300,000 satisfied clients and earned more than 1,000 five-star reviews.
Visit PaystubsNow today to learn more and create your documents today.
Media Contact
Vladyslav Kushneryk, Pay Stubs Now, +380995053687, vkushneryk@paystubsnow.com
SOURCE PaystubsNow