DANVERS, Mass., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Payway®, an integrated payment processing solution, announced today that it will be a Silver Sponsor of SubSummit 2022, powered by SUBTA, taking place in Orlando, FL on June 1-3.
SubSummit is the world's largest conference dedicated to direct-to-consumer subscriptions. It is designed to strengthen connections and knowledge throughout the subscription industry, empowering brands to capitalize on every opportunity in this ever-changing market.
"We are proud to be a silver sponsor of SubSummit 2022," said Kimberly Miller, executive vice president of strategy and operations, Payway. "SUBTA has put together an excellent event with fantastic sessions. We look forward to meeting and engaging with attendees to discuss the ways payments can drive success for subscription companies."
Those attending the show will have the opportunity to learn more about the benefits of working with a payment solution provider that knows recurring payments and whose gateway was built to meet the needs of businesses with a recurring revenue business model.
Attendees can visit Payway at booth #347 to learn about the company's software-as-a-service payment solution.
About Payway
Payway is a proven payment service provider that helps card-not-present and subscription businesses simplify and accelerate transaction processing leading to improved cash flow and significantly lowering the costs associated with accepting recurring payments.
Payway has decades of experience in managing card-not-present payments and provides their customers the most up-to-date security features. Payway built their user-friendly payment processing solution to be responsive to the needs of organizations who operate a recurring payment business model, like the many publishing and media companies they've served since 1984. For more information, visit http://www.payway.com
