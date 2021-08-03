DANVERS, Mass., August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Payway®, an integrated payment processing solution, announced today that it has promoted Kimberly Miller to Executive Vice President of Strategy and Operations. As the company centers more of its efforts on the technical side of the payments industry, Miller will expand her current responsibilities leading business development to involve more operational functions.
"Three years ago, we set out to put the company on a growth track. Since then, we have continually assessed and reassessed our progress and made necessary updates to processes, systems and staffing. We've expanded team member responsibilities to make the best use of their expertise and willingness to challenge themselves and we are excited to have Kimberly take on more of an active role across the company," said Dan Nadeau, principal and founder.
Miller has deep tech experience and a strong track record of driving lead generation programs, customer success and business growth. She has decades of experience in marketing and selling software and self-service solutions to the industry.
During her career, Miller has been responsible for the creation and execution of strategic programs to drive net new and incremental revenue for multiple businesses. She served as a long-time valued advisor to Payway before joining the company in March 2019.
"I am excited to expand our reach into new markets and geographies, build and evolve our partner relationships, and continue to provide our long-standing customers with exceptional customer service," said Miller. "I have never delineated between marketing, sales, support, and development. All those functions are what together drive success and make us who we are – the longest-running and successful subscription payments company in the industry."
In addition to supporting Payway's current offerings, Miller will continue to help create new opportunities and drive growth to make an immediate impact for Payway and its customers.
About Payway
Payway is a proven payment service provider that helps card-not-present and subscription businesses simplify and accelerate transaction processing leading to improved cash flow and significantly lowering the costs associated with accepting recurring payments.
Payway has decades of experience in managing card-not-present payments and provides their customers the most up-to-date security features. Payway built their user-friendly payment processing solution to be responsive to the needs of organizations who operate a recurring payment business model, like the many publishing and media companies they've served since 1984. For more information, visit payway.com
