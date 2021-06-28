CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Payzer, a fast growing mobile and cloud-based software provider, has closed a $23M Series D round of equity capital led by Harbert Growth Partners. Existing and new investors including Grotech Ventures, Route 66 Ventures, Ferguson Ventures, IDEA Fund Partners, and Alerion Ventures also participated.
Payzer intends to use the proceeds to increase its focus on delivering its market leading software product, Payzerware, for HVAC, plumbing, electric, roofing, and other specialty trade markets.
"Our contractors have come to rely on us for innovative management software, seamlessly integrated financial services, and friendly customer service. This additional funding allows us to continue our rapid growth," said Joe Giordano, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Payzer.
"Payzer is transforming the trade industries by providing a stellar customer experience through its powerful, fully integrated cloud-mobile platform," said Wayne Hunter, Managing Partner at Harbert Growth Partners.
"Payzer has demonstrated a track record of growth by focusing its product and people on solving problems for contractors in the massive service trade industry," said Don Rainey, General Partner at Grotech Ventures, "which is why we continue to invest to help further their success."
"With increased demand in the home trade markets, the need for financial and operational software capabilities to help contractors fuel their own growth is accelerating. Payzer is poised to take share with their integrated product platform and relentless focus on customer service," said Benjamin Britt, Managing Partner at Route 66 Ventures.
Financial Technology Partners (FT Partners) served as Payzer's exclusive strategic and financial advisor.
About Payzer:
Payzer is based in Charlotte, NC, and provides Payzerware, an end-to-end Field Service Management platform which helps contractors run their business, grow sales, and simplify back-office operations. Payzerware provides complete business management software including schedule / dispatch, invoicing, sales proposals, and maintenance agreements. It also enables a full range of payment and financing solutions, which further help contractors decrease outstandings, generate more revenue per job, and save time. Payzerware is distributed with Payzercare, an industry leading customer service offering which is the foundation of Payzer's company culture and core values.
About Harbert Growth Partners ("HGP"):
HGP seeks to generate attractive returns for their investors by identifying and investing in promising emerging growth stage technology companies. The HGP team combines substantial investment, advisory, and operating experience with capital and an extensive network to support great entrepreneurial teams in successfully executing their growth plans.
About Grotech Ventures:
At Grotech, the team is committed to helping creative and driven entrepreneurs build technology companies that last. The strategy is simple: early investors in high-potential technology companies. Initial investments range from $500,000 to $5 million and look to continue investing and building value throughout the growth of the enterprise. They know what it takes and they work hard to help make big things happen.
About Route 66 Ventures:
Route 66 Ventures is a private investment firm focused on early stage investments in Digital Health and Wellness, Financial Technology, and Insurance Technology. For more information, please visit http://www.route66ventures.com.
For more information or to arrange a product demonstration with Payzer, visit http://www.payzer.com or call 1 866 488 6525.
Media Contact
Summer Nunn, Payzer, LLC, +1 866-488-6525, Summer.Nunn@Payzer.com
Becky Wiedemann, Payzer, LLC, becky.wiedemann@Payzer.com
SOURCE Payzer, LLC