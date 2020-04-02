NORTHFIELD, Ill., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport Software, Inc. offers PBS™ Manufacturing ERP software at no charge for small to mid-sized manufacturers producing, or changing to items that help prevent and fight COVID-19.
"Many small companies are either transitioning to or stepping up their production of products like medical masks, gowns and even hand sanitizer and we want to help support these companies in their efforts," said John Miller, Passport's President.
Passport Software's COVID-19 Manufacturing Solution - free software program offers PBS Manufacturing, an on-premise, modular manufacturing solution which is specifically designed to help small and mid-sized companies increase visibility and gain control of their shop floor, streamline their operations, and increase profits. It features productivity tools for faster and more efficient work, comprehensive inventory management, and flexible reporting.
Testimonial from Electronic Coils, Inc. for PBS™ Manufacturing
Learn more: Passport Software's Manufacturing Software for Small Businesses
About Passport Software, Inc.:
We see entrepreneurs as the creative force behind small business growth and new job creation. It is our mission to help support these resourceful individuals and their growing companies with innovative software development. Our suite of software products, Passport Business Solutions (PBS), includes applications specifically designed for the manufacturing, distribution, retail and service industries.
Founded in 1983, Passport Software, Inc. is a leading provider of business accounting and business management software, as well as ACA compliance management software. Our channel of North American and internationally-based partner professionals serves thousands of companies.
CONTACT: Robin Forde, Marketing Services Dir, Passport Software, Inc, 800-969-7900 x129