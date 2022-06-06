PC-Doctor announces that the world's leading hardware diagnostic and system information tool is now free for personal use!
RENO, Nev., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PC-Doctor, Inc., the global leader in PC system health technologies, announced today that for the first time it will offer PC-Doctor Toolbox—the premier end user PC hardware diagnostics and system information tool—free for personal use. Users can create a free Toolbox Remote account, download Toolbox for free on up to five computers, and gain peace of mind by monitoring their systems from the cloud.
"PC-Doctor Toolbox gives computer users no-cost access to the same troubleshooting software used by PC manufacturers, service organizations and PC repair professionals for almost 30 years. Their free Toolbox Remote account provides access to hardware diagnostic results, blue screen or application crash information, and system information for up to five systems running Toolbox," said Bob Zaretsky, Business Relationship Director.
PC-Doctor Toolbox is compatible with Windows 7 through Windows 11, and supports the latest PC components. PC-Doctor Toolbox includes:
- 300+ hardware tests for all major PC subsystems: storage, audio, graphics, networking, memory, CPU, system board, and peripherals
- detailed system information to give a clear picture of the current configuration
- comprehensive system history showing events and changes to the system
- status and settings for backup and security solutions
- monitoring of Windows updates, system performance, and hardware health
A free PC-Doctor Remote account provides anyone who manages multiple personal computers with convenient access to system health, test results, blue screen and app crash data, system history, and in-depth system information—through the cloud-based dashboard and from anywhere in the world.
PC-Doctor Toolbox Remote and PC-Doctor Toolbox are available at http://www.pc-doctor.com/toolbox.
About PC-Doctor
Founded in 1993, PC-Doctor, Inc. is the global leader in PC and Android system health, and contextual messaging—offering the most comprehensive set of diagnostic system information and software tools available. Our system health products optimize product quality, support, and service for the computer user, generating demonstrable savings for our customers. Several of the world's largest PC manufacturers are our clients, and they load tens of millions of copies of our software on their systems every year. For more information about PC-Doctor and our products, visit http://www.pc-doctor.com or call (866) 289-7237. International customers should call (775) 336-4000.
