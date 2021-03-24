RENO, Nev., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PC-Doctor, Inc., the global leader in PC, Android and Mac system health, today released the latest version of its popular diagnostic toolkit: Service Center, now with Chrome OS support.
Technicians require a diagnostic tool that spans a multitude of technologies and platforms, and this latest version allows troubleshooting of Chromebooks and Tablets—whether X64 or ARM based architectures. Service Center is powered by the same technology used by the world's largest original equipment manufacturers for over 25 years—all contained on a single Multi-purpose USB Device (MUD). The toolkit provides accurate, industry-standard device diagnostics and NIST-compliant drive erasure for repair centers, IT organizations and managed service providers on a variety of platforms.
"For years, service technicians have relied on PC-Doctor Service Center to diagnose and service PCs, Macs and Android devices," said Bob Zaretsky, Business Relationship Director. "Today's technicians need a single reliable, industry tested tool to handle the variety of hardware they support. Now with the addition of Chrome OS support, Service Center expands its capabilities as a one-stop system health tool."
Service Center 14 also includes support for today's latest PC, Mac, Chrome OS and Android devices. Other notable additions in Service Center 14 include:
- Comet Lake and Ice Lake processor support
- Android 11 support
- Drive Erase speed and reporting enhancements – Certified NIST-Compliant
- Drive Erase with increased Apple Mac support
- Choice of 7 languages to save customers' printable reports
- NVMe and eMMC testing enhancements
- Intel Optane diagnostic support
- USB 3.2 product support
- New tests for Bootable Diagnostics – Lid, Touchpad, Video Ports, eMMC
- Enhanced video testing
- Increased USB device storage capacity
- Diagnostic refresh – newer drivers, diagnostics and chipset support, and more
PC-Doctor continues to provide a free and secure cloud account to store and manage test results, including the latest Chrome OS diagnostics and certified NIST-Compliant Drive Erasure tools.
A full list of PC, Android, Mac and Chrome OS diagnostics is available on the Service Center website. Visit Service Center 14 to view full product updates.
About PC-Doctor
Founded in 1993, PC-Doctor, Inc. is the global leader in PC and Android system health, and contextual messaging—offering the most comprehensive set of diagnostic, system information and software tools available. Our system health products optimize product quality, support, and service for the computer user, generating demonstrable savings for our customers. Several of the world's largest PC manufacturers are our clients, and they load tens of millions of copies of our software on their systems every year. For more information about PC-Doctor and its products, visit http://www.pc-doctor.com or call (866) 289-7237. International customers should call (775) 336-4000.
