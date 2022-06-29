PC-Doctor, Inc., the global leader in system health, released the latest version of its popular diagnostic toolkit–Service Center 15.
RENO, Nev., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PC-Doctor, Inc., the global leader in PC, Android, Chrome OS, and Intel-based Mac system health technologies, today released the latest version of its popular diagnostic toolkit: Service Center 15.
Service Center is powered by the same technology used by the world's largest original equipment manufacturers for almost 30 years—now updated to cover the latest hardware components and platforms, including Windows 11 and Android 12 support, improved support for Intel RST and VMD controllers, and the latest CPUs from Intel, AMD, and ARM.
"Technicians rely on the offline operating system Bootable Diagnostics for low-level testing, and for testing on systems that won't boot," said Kim McKay, Associate Director of Business Development and Solutions, "The newly updated Service Center 15 has the latest drivers to support the latest platforms."
PC-Doctor Service Center 15 includes these additional features and improvements:
- All-new sturdier SuperSpeed USB 3.0 Multipurpose USB Device with 16 GB storage
- CPU support for Intel Tiger Lake, Intel Rocket Lake, Intel Alder Lake, and AMD Ryzen 5xxx topology detection, and initial support for Intel Alder Lake S, Intel Raptor Lake, and AMD Ryzen 6000
- Drive support for NVMe namespaces, Intel VROC attached NVMe drives, MMC write-protected partition regions, and M.2 Optane memory hybrid drives
- NEW Vulkan video memory tests for Windows, Bootable Diagnostics, and Chrome OS
- Audio support for Intel SST and CMedia devices
PC-Doctor Service Center is available at http://www.pcdservicecenter.com and PC-Doctor Service Center Remote is available at http://www.pcdremote.com.
About PC-Doctor
Founded in 1993, PC-Doctor, Inc. is the global leader in PC and Android system health, and contextual messaging – offering the most comprehensive set of diagnostic, system information and software tools available. Our system health products optimize product quality, support, and service for the computer user, generating demonstrable savings for our customers. Several of the world's largest PC manufacturers are our clients, and they load tens of millions of copies of our software on their systems every year. For more information about PC-Doctor and its products, visit http://www.pc-doctor.com or call (866) 289-7237. International customers should call (775) 336-4000.
