RENO, Nev., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PC-Doctor, Inc., the global leader in PC, Android, Chrome OS, and Mac system health technologies, today announced the addition of Windows 11 support to its industry-leading, trusted diagnostic suite: Toolbox 8.1.
"PC-Doctor understands the need for PC users to stay current with hardware and software environments," said Bob Zaretsky, Business Relationship Director. "We work regularly with our customers and OEM partners to support the latest cutting-edge hardware in addition to the latest Windows operating systems."
In keeping with other major releases, PC-Doctor Toolbox 8.1 provides a full refresh of its diagnostics and system information tools. Toolbox monitors key hardware and software components, provides over 300 hardware tests, and takes the guesswork out of troubleshooting by using the same world class diagnostics used by top PC manufacturers.
PC-Doctor Toolbox includes:
- 300+ hardware tests for all major PC subsystems: storage, audio, graphics, networking, memory, CPU, system board, and peripherals
- detailed system information to give a clear picture of the current configuration
- comprehensive system history showing events and changes to the system
- status and settings for backup and security solutions
- monitoring of Windows updates, system performance, and hardware health
Along with PC-Doctor Toolbox Remote Toolbox provides remote monitoring of all Toolbox-enabled systems, including those running the latest Windows 11 software.
Upgrades are free for existing Toolbox users, as PC-Doctor supports its users in staying current with the latest hardware and software environments.
About PC-Doctor
Founded in 1993, PC-Doctor, Inc. is the global leader in PC and Android system health, and contextual messaging—offering the most comprehensive set of diagnostic, system information and software tools available. Our system health products optimize product quality, support, and service for the computer user, generating demonstrable savings for our customers. Several of the world's largest PC manufacturers are our clients, and they load tens of millions of copies of our software on their systems every year. For more information about PC-Doctor and its products, visit http://www.pc-doctor.com or call (866) 289-7237. International customers should call (775) 336-4000.
Media Contact
Bob Zaretsky, Business Relationship Director for PC-Doctor
+1 775 336 4072
© 2021 PC-Doctor, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. PC-Doctor is a trademark of PC-Doctor, Inc., Reno, NV.
All PC-Doctor products are protected by one or more of the following patents: 6,742,148; 6,792,562; 6,829,726; 7,036,129; 7,139,954; 7,155,645; 7,356,744. Other patents pending. All other brand and product names are registered trademarks, trademarks or servicemarks of their respective holders and are gratefully acknowledged. Product specifications subject to change without notice.
Media Contact
Bob Zaretsky, PC-Doctor, Inc., +1 (775) 336-4072, pressrelations@pc-doctor.com
SOURCE PC-Doctor, Inc.