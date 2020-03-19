MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American cybersecurity firm, PC Matic, announced that the company will offer its suite of cybersecurity and remote-management tools free of charge to K-12 schools utilizing e-learning in response to the ongoing threats of COVID-19. Additionally, the company announced it would extend this offer to non-profit organizations who are aiding in COVID-19 relief efforts.
The solution being offered, PC Matic Pro, which recently received the highest honors awarded by the "2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," features innovative cybersecurity solutions for advanced cybersecurity threats. PC Matic Pro utilizes PC Matic's proprietary real-time whitelist technology to block all unwanted and unsafe programs from executing on workstations and affords employers the flexibility to access and manage workstations from a secure cloud-based portal.
PC Matic Pro will be offered free of charge to K-12 schools utilizing e- or distance-learning, and non-profit organizations who are aiding in COVID-19 relief efforts, and all onboarding and support services will be available at no charge. Schools or non-profit organizations who take advantage of this offer will have access to the solution until June 30, 2020. This offer is also applicable to managed service providers (MSPs) who support these institutions.
"With remote workstations becoming increasingly prevalent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical schools and non-profit organizations ensure the security of their networks by properly protecting devices being used by remote students, employees, or volunteers," said PC Matic CEO Rob Cheng. "PC Matic is dedicated to supporting schools and non-profit organizations in our Nation during this crisis, and we are committed to keeping them safe from cybercriminals during these uncertain times."
Schools or non-profit organizations who are interested in utilizing this solution should visit www.pcmatic.com/covid19 for more information.
More information on PC Matic Pro may be found here.