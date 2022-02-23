LEXINGTON, S.C., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Adopting Data Standards Initiative (ADS) leadership formally approved its new name, Private Capital Data Standards Alliance (PCDS) and welcomed Scott Kern at BNY Mellon to its seven-member nonprofit board of directors.
The new PCDS name signifies the sharpened focus on private capital reporting protocol development, the core PCDS mission for 2022 and beyond. President Lorelei Graye said "PCDS is delighted to welcome Mr. Kern to the board of directors with fellow industry experts from the investor, advisor, and provider perspectives. It is paramount that all viewpoints are considered for industry standards development. Scott is an expert in custody banking who brings valuable insight to the board and our mission to develop a common electronic reporting language for global private capital markets."
"It is an honor for me to be named to the board and contribute to this important moment in private capital where we are focused on transparency and efficiency of our data. As PCDS advances its mission, our goal is that global market participants will see more options and greater versatility in their data than ever," added Kern.
PCDS is a nonprofit corporation with global members spanning North America, Europe, and Asia. PCDS is developing an electronic reporting protocol, or taxonomy, to benefit all participants in the global private capital markets. To join, email info@pcdstandards.org or see http://www.pcdstandards.org
Media Contact
Lorelei Graye, PCDS Alliance Inc., +1 8034043013, lorelei@pcdstandards.org
