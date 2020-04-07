CHICAGO, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PCS Retirement, a leading provider of retirement plan recordkeeping services, today announced the rollout of the ManagedPlan™ turnkey solution for retirement plan sponsors and their financial advisors, developed and run in partnership with Envestnet Retirement Solutions (ERS). This solution will initially be launched by a large broker-dealer client of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV), with the goal of making it available to other Envestnet enterprise clients.
Through ManagedPlan, the PCS Retirement recordkeeping platform will be fully integrated with Envestnet's Wealth Management Platform. PCS will handle recordkeeping and administrative services at the plan level, and for individual participant accounts. In addition, advisors can log into PCS's Advisor Lab 401(k) ToolkitSM via a single sign-on from Envestnet to create proposals for new plans.
"The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act provisions have made it much easier, and less expensive, for small businesses to offer retirement savings plans for their employees through open, multiple employer plans. With the path cleared for more small businesses to sponsor employee retirement savings plans, our industry needs a solution that can make professional wealth management accessible and affordable for retirement plan participants—while also mitigating fiduciary risk for the sponsors," said Mark Klein, CEO of PCS Retirement. "The pooling of experience, innovation, and service from ERS and PCS through ManagedPlan disrupts the status quo and creates a powerful tool for advisors to bring a new level of value to plan sponsors and participants alike."
ManagedPlan provides assistance in managing fiduciary obligations, investment management, plan administration, and recordkeeping services for meeting small businesses' retirement plan needs into a single offering. ERS and PCS have pooled their experience and solutions in ManagedPlan for startup and existing 401(k), ERISA 403(b), SIMPLE IRA, and Solo 401(k) plans. ManagedPlan will be rolled out first to financial professionals of the Envestnet broker-dealer client, advising plan sponsors in a registered representative capacity, with the goal of eventually offering the solution to other clients on Envestnet's wealth management platform to help their small-business clients launch retirement plans. For more information, please visit https://www.pcs401k.com.
ERS will support ManagedPlan by acting as the ERISA 3(38) investment manager. ERS will provide plan-level investment options, including risk- and objective-based model portfolios from fund strategists such as American Funds, BlackRock, Brinker Capital, and Symmetry Partners. These strategists' models are also available in Envestnet | PMC's Fund Strategist Network on Envestnet's Wealth Management Platform.
"The managers and models in Envestnet PMC's Fund Strategist Network, which are well-known and widely used by financial advisors in the wealth management community, are now—for the first time—available to advisors servicing retirement plans sponsored by small businesses," said Jim Patrick, Group President of Envestnet | PMC. "This industry milestone can help registered representatives potentially improve retirement outcomes, and help make financial wellness a reality, for employees of small businesses across the country."
Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver actionable intelligence that drives better outcomes and improves lives.
Envestnet Wealth Solutions enables enterprises and advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices through its leading Wealth Management Operating System and advanced portfolio solutions. Envestnet | Tamarac provides portfolio management, reporting, trading, rebalancing and client portal solutions for registered investment advisers ("RIAs"). Envestnet | MoneyGuide provides goals-based financial planning applications. Envestnet Data & Analytics enables innovation and insights through its Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation platform.
More than 100,000 advisors and more than 4,700 companies including: 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of internet services companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.
For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com and follow us on Twitter at @ENVintel.
PCS Retirement is one of the nation's largest independent and conflict-fee retirement solution providers. . PCS acquired Aspire in July 2019 and they together provide recordkeeping services to 18,000 plans and 750,000 eligible participants representing more than $26 billion in assets under administration. PCS' comprehensive retirement solutions platform includes business development tools for financial advisors, a data-driven recordkeeping technology that supports all types of retirement plans [401(k), 403(b), 457, IRA including Payroll Deduction, Cash Balance, Defined Benefit, Non-Qualified], individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. To learn more, visit https://www.pcs401k.com.
