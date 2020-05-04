ORLANDO, Fla., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wealth Engineering Institute is pleased to announce its selection of PCS Retirement, LLC as the exclusive provider of qualified and non-qualified corporate retirement plans for its network of over 2,100 wealth management firms.
"We are excited to add PCS Retirement, LLC to our Expert Sourcing Team," said WEI CEO and Managing Partner, Nick Gregory, ChWE, CEBA, ChFWA. Corporate retirement plan design and ERISA knowledge is a necessity when it comes to comprehensive wealth management. PCS Retirement's national presence and expertise in this market make them a natural fit for our team."
PCS Retirement's SVP of Strategic Sales, Chad Azara, added, "our goal is to help close America's retirement security gap by equipping financial advisors with the most powerful, trusted and easy-to-use retirement solutions available anywhere. We are honored to join the WEI Expert Sourcing Team."
With this announcement, PCS Retirement joins an arsenal of best-of-breed expert sourcing firms that provide a vast array of services to WEI's network of wealth management firms, accounting firms, investment and insurance advisors and attorneys across the nation. The result is the fusion of advanced knowledge, experience, services, and products with sound engineering principles to create a synchronized hub for family and business wealth building.
About PCS Retirement, LLC
PCS Retirement is one of the nation's largest independent and conflict-free retirement solution providers. PCS acquired Aspire in 2019 and together they provide recordkeeping services to 16,000 plans and 750,000 eligible participants representing more than $23 billion in assets under administration. PCS' comprehensive retirement solutions platform includes business development tools for financial advisors and a data-driven recordkeeping technology that supports all types of retirement plans [401(k), 403(b), 457, IRA including Payroll Deduction, Cash Balance, Defined Benefit, Non-Qualified], individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. https://www.pcsretirement.com/
About The Wealth Engineering Institute
The Wealth Engineering Institute (WEI) is a core entity of the Wealth Engineering Family of Companies which serves over 2,100+ wealth management, accounting, investment, insurance and law firms across the nation. WEI helps these professionals harmonize the complex wealth of families and businesses through the organization's WealthEngineeringTM Process and its Exclusive Consortium of Expert Sourcing Firms. WEI is also the governing body and grantor of the Chartered Wealth Engineer (ChWE) professional designation. For more information about The Wealth Engineering Institute, visit theWEInstitute.com or call 407.878.3520.
