NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI), a global provider of leading software for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries, will participate in RetailNOW 2021, the first industry-wide event in more than 18 months. PDI will showcase its managed security solutions in Booth 302 at the retail IT channel's leading trade show, education conference, and networking event.
With an increasing number of cyberattacks threatening retailers and quick-service restaurants (QSRs), PDI is focused on highlighting awareness around real-world threats and how to overcome them. In particular, recent high-profile data breaches and ransomware attacks have revealed vulnerabilities for all types of businesses.
However, small businesses in this industry face unique challenges as they embrace digital transformation. In fact, National Cyber Security Alliance research has found that after experiencing a data breach, 25 percent of SMBs filed for bankruptcy and 10 percent went out of business. And, according to the World Economic Forum 2020 Global Risk Report, ransomware was the third-most common and second-most damaging type of malware attack—with payouts averaging $1.45 million per incident.
With such high stakes involved, retailers and QSRs need reliable yet affordable alternatives to managing cybersecurity in-house. PDI uniquely helps them fight back by delivering best-in-class and fully managed security services. By visiting the PDI booth, attendees will learn how to:
- Simplify connectivity and security across multiple sites with a single-platform solution that delivers network services—including loyalty apps, guest Wi-Fi, and secure POS payments for compliance.
- Leverage PDI's proactive endpoint monitoring service to prevent, detect, and respond to cyberthreats 24/7/365, enhancing overall security without tying up critical resources. Subject matter experts will provide insights about Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solutions.
"Smaller organizations face a heavy burden in trying to prevent ransomware attacks, especially if they have limited cybersecurity expertise or budgets. In that case, the DIY approach simply won't work. Finding a reliable vendor to outsource cybersecurity management is often the safest and most cost-effective option to avoiding a ransomware attack," said Tom Callahan, Director of Operations (MDR) at PDI Security Solutions.
About RetailNOW 2021
● July 25 to 27, 2021
● PDI Booth 302
● Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center
● Nashville, TN
This event showcases products like retail industry, retail, franchise, business, marketing, online services, payment systems, etc. in the Franchising and Retailing industry.
About PDI
Professional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI) helps businesses and brands increase sales, operate more efficiently and securely, and improve critical decision-making. Since 1983, PDI has proudly served the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries. Over 1,500 companies, representing more than 200,000 locations worldwide, count on PDI's solutions and expertise to deliver convenience and energy to the world. For more information about PDI, visit http://www.pdisoftware.com.
