DETROIT, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PDR4 Inc, a boutique talent acquisition firm in the Staffing & Recruiting industry, is honored to announce it has received the prestigious National Women's Business Enterprise Certification from the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). The WBENC certification for women-owned business is the most recognizable and sought-after certification of its kind. WBENC's national standard of certification requires a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection, confirming the business is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by women.
"We are so pleased to receive the National Women's Business Enterprise Certification," said Catherine Haugen MSN, APRN-BC, Managing Partner, PDR4 Inc. "This reinforces our commitment to provide our clients and our candidates with a memorable, ethical, and successful recruiting experience by holding ourselves to impeccable standards built upon a foundation of strategic, efficient and visionary industry expertise, with the added benefit of being 100% women-owned."
This certification benefits our clients by helping them achieve their diversity initiatives, demonstrating their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs. It also provides our clients with a proven professional services partner holding a certification that is nationally accepted by hundreds of major corporations and government entities.
"We are honored to be officially certified as a Women's Business Enterprise," said Lauren Niekamp, Senior Partner, PDR4 Inc. "We work with talent acquisition teams across North America on their direct-hire, contract-to-hire and contract opportunities and look forward to the positive effects this recognition will bring to our clients and PDR4 Inc."
About PDR4 Inc.
PDR4 is a professional recruiting organization specializing in the national recruitment of Information Technology, Engineering, Healthcare, and Advertising executives and professionals. Our senior partners are industry leaders with a track record of successfully providing contract, direct, contract-to-hire or interim employees for a wide variety of industries in Michigan and throughout the Midwest and Southeast using the latest in social networking tools.
We are built on ethics, professionalism and reliability, essential components of the recruiting services industry. Our overall purpose is to identify top talent in the various industries we represent to meet the specialized needs of our clients and to offer challenge, growth and opportunity to our candidates. We take great pride in our recruiting and search efforts while striving to maintain the highest degree of professionalism and integrity in the search industry.
Visit us at http://www.pdr4.com
About WBENC
Founded in 1997, The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the U.S. and a leading advocate for women business owners and entrepreneurs. WBENC's world-class certification is accepted by more than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands, in addition to many states, cities and other entities. WBENC is also an approved Third Party Certifier for the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) Federal Contracting Program.
Visit us at http://www.wbenc.org/
