PUNTA GORDA, Fla., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peace Harbor Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The affiliation will ensure that Peace Harbor Real Estate, a firm that is serious about making the real estate process fun, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Brian Burget, the founder of Peace Harbor Real Estate, is the go-to professional for all things real estate in Charlotte County. Originally from Kansas, he moved to the area in 1997 and brought Midwestern hospitality with him. Acting more as an ambassador than an agent, Burget leans on his nearly two decades of industry experience and wisdom to enthusiastically highlight the region's properties and abundant amenities. He is best known for making the process enjoyable from start to finish, which has resulted in a healthy repeat and referral clientele.
Peace Harbor Real Estate will specialize in helping experienced buyers and sellers, specifically move-ups, retirees, second-home buyers, and those over 40, with local and relocation real estate. From inspections to marketing to staging, the team will offer a full suite of services that will create a memorably stress-free experience — even for the most seasoned buyers and sellers.
Partnering with Side will ensure Peace Harbor Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Peace Harbor Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Peace Harbor Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"I love helping people find their next best thing, and I'm thrilled to have created this client-centric, high-tech firm," said Burget. "Partnering with Side gives me the freedom to build my business and brand the way I want to, while still being able to offer my clients and team world-class technology, marketing, and numerous other services that enhance the real estate experience."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Peace Harbor Real Estate
Peace Harbor Real Estate brings new meaning to the term "full service." Acting more as ambassadors than agents, the team is fluent in all things Charlotte County. Whether it's recommending a neighborhood or a restaurant, Peace Harbor Real Estate scours the region to find the lifestyle that works best for each client. The firm specializes in working with those who have already played the real estate game, but its casual approach attracts seasoned residents and newcomers alike. For more information, visit http://www.peaceharborrealestate.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
