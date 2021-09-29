OVHcloud US is a subsidiary of OVHcloud, a global cloud provider that specializes in delivering industry-leading performance and cost-effective solutions to better manage, secure, and scale data. OVHcloud US delivers bare metal servers, hosted private cloud, hybrid and public cloud solutions, recognized in 2020 as a "Strong performer" in Forrester's Hosted Private Cloud Services in N.A.(2Q2020) and as "Contender" in IDC Worldwide Public Cloud as a Service Vendor Assessment (2020).