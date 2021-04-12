LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peachtree Packaging & Display was recently honored in Partnership Gwinnett and Gwinnett Technical College's 2021 Movers & Makers Manufacturing & Supply Chain Awards. Peachtree was named Gwinnett County's "Supply Chain Pioneer of the Year" in the category of large-size manufacturer.
The Movers & Makers Awards recognizes outstanding small, medium, and large manufacturers in Gwinnett, as well as innovators in supply chain management. More than 200 community leaders and industry experts attended the 2021 Movers & Makers Awards both in-person and virtually, held at the Infinite Energy Forum on March 25, 2021. The event is the largest of its kind in Georgia.
This is the third year Peachtree Packaging has been recognized by Partnership Gwinnett. The company was named the "Manufacturer of the Year" in 2020 and "Most Valuable Provider" in 2019. Andy Auchmuty, vice president of Peachtree Packaging, accepted the award.
"It was a very tough year for everyone and we could not be prouder of our employees and leadership for how they pulled together and continued to deliver the products our customers needed to keep the economy moving," said Auchmuty. "From hand sanitizing displays and store dividers, to the surge in e-commerce packaging, our teams rose to the occasion with innovative solutions."
Gwinnett Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson attended the event and praised the business community for their tenacity during the events of 2020.
"I am so proud of the Movers & Makers winners and nominees at this year's award ceremony, especially given the challenges of the past year," said Hendrickson. "Manufacturing and supply chain play a pivotal role in Gwinnett County's strong and vital economy, so it's great to see a celebration of our community partners' successes."
Jassy Ji, Project Manager at Partnership Gwinnett, also commended the winners for their impressive displays of innovation and their determination to stay ahead of the curve in the modern, technology-driven global marketplace.
Partnership Gwinnett named seven winners in the 2021 Movers & Makers Awards. For Manufacturers of the Year: Porter Steel, Inc., GF Health Products Inc. and WIKA USA; for Supply Chain Pioneer of the Year: The Cutting Board Company and Peachtree Packaging & Display; for the Corporate Citizen Award: Doosan Industrial Vehicle America Corporation; and for Most Valuable Provider: Farmers & Fishermen Purveyors.
Peachtree Packaging & Display is an award-winning manufacturer of semi-permanent/corrugated and permanent POP solutions that generate brand exposure and drive revenues. Peachtree employs more than 150 workers and occupies 250,000 square feet of manufacturing space at two facilities in Lawrenceville. Peachtree produces around one million square feet of product daily, a volume that equates to 21 NFL football fields of corrugated product turnover.
Peachtree is also a leader in Experiential Packaging™ graphic packaging solutions, a term it trademarked in 2019. This type of packaging has exploded due to e-commerce and direct-to-consumer business, where packaging is viewed as a key touchpoint between brands and consumers. Businesses can leverage high-quality, creative graphics, props and messaging to build brand loyalty and drive future sales. Read more about Peachtree's services here.
About Partnership Gwinnett
Partnership Gwinnett is a public-private initiative dedicated to bringing new jobs and capital investment to Gwinnett County, Georgia. Founded in 2006 and fueled by the support of over one hundred companies, municipalities, Gwinnett County, K-12 and higher education systems, the mission of Partnership Gwinnett is to strengthen the community's diverse economy to compete in the global marketplace and position Gwinnett as the premiere place to live, work and play.
About Peachtree Packaging & Display
Headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga., Peachtree Packaging & Display is a packaging manufacturer of brown boxes, custom-designed storage boxes, inner pack solutions, high-profile, semi-permanent/corrugated and permanent point of purchase (POP) displays, and Direct to Consumer Experiential Packaging™ graphic packaging solutions. Peachtree's products create consumer engagement and unboxing experiences that help companies tell their brand story, while ensuring that products arrive safely at their final destination. For more information, visit http://www.peachtreepackaging.com.
