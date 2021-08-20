LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peachtree Packaging & Display has won an award for its LoCo Cookers Peanut Oil Box. The box won in the Flexography Category of the Premier Print Awards for Post/Direct Print Corrugated packages.
"It is an honor to be recognized by experts in the printing industry and have our products put in the national spotlight," said Chad Wagner, president and CEO of Peachtree Packaging. "We thank the Printing United Alliance and we appreciate the hard work of our designers, engineers, operators and staff who bring packaging solutions to life. We have made a commitment at Peachtree to be a leader and 'best in class' in our execution of printed finished goods. It feels good to be awarded for that."
The LoCo Cookers Peanut Oil box provides customers with an attractive easy-to-carry container capable of safely holding and moving three gallons of fryer oil. The container also showcases Peachtree Packaging's high quality flexographic printing capabilities via its Gopfert 5 Color Dual-Die Cutting Press. The press allows Peachtree to attain very specific color matching to maintain brand integrity and clearly communicate the product's features to attract new buyers.
"The LoCo Cookers project is a perfect example of how Peachtree Packaging's state-of-the-art technology and its unwavering commitment to quality combine to produce a final result that showcases a client's brand in a package that is not only functional, but also capable of carrying a brand's story to a new generation of buyers," said Andy Auchmuty, vice president, Peachtree Packaging.
The PRINTING United Alliance Premier PRINT Awards is the industry's most prestigious award honoring print communications. The competition represents all areas and categories of print—screen, offset, digital, wide format, flexographic, letterpress, gravure printing, and embellishments/enhancements—produced by commercial printers, sign/display shops, package printers/converters, in-plants, trade binderies/finishers, graphic designers, and students. This premier event highlights the extraordinary work that is produced in the industry for customers.
Peachtree Packaging & Display is a cutting-edge, customer-driven packaging manufacturer that employs more than 150 workers and occupies 250,000 square feet of manufacturing space at two facilities in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Peachtree produces around one million square feet of product daily, a volume that equates to 31 NFL football fields of corrugated product. The company is known for innovations in Experiential packaging™ graphic package solutions, point-of-purchase displays, and subscription box designs.
Peachtree Packaging is also a champion of green business efforts. Its products are made from 60 to 100 percent recycled materials, and it recycles 100,000 square feet of scrap and trimmings daily.
About LoCo Cookers
LoCo specializes in the outdoor cooking industry, bringing innovation and value to the consumer. Our products are designed with functionality and usability at their core to ensure that every experience with LoCo is a great experience. http://www.lococookers.com
About Peachtree Packaging & Display
Headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga., Peachtree Packaging & Display is a packaging manufacturer of brown boxes, custom-designed storage boxes, inner pack solutions, high-profile, semi-permanent/corrugated and permanent point of purchase (POP) displays, and Direct to Consumer Experiential Packaging™ graphic packaging solutions. Peachtree's products create consumer engagement and unboxing experiences that help companies tell their brand story, while ensuring that products arrive safely at their final destination. For more information, visit http://www.peachtreepackaging.com.
