COLUMBIA, Md., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peak-Ryzex, Inc., a provider of digital supply chain and mobile workforce solutions, has received the "Supply Chain Solutions Partner of the Year" award from Ivanti-Wavelink for exceptional performance as a key partner in 2020.

Peak-Ryzex was selected based on total revenue for the year, product sales growth, and similar metrics. Nominees for this award are selected by Ivanti Wavelink's leadership team. This is the fifth year in a row Peak-Ryzex has been recognized with the award.

"I speak for the entire Ivanti-Wavelink team when I say how appreciative we are of the Peak-Ryzex partnership. Our partnership truly embodies a collaborative effort which is centered on helping our customers run a more efficient supply chain," said Peter Allenspach, Ivanti-Wavelink AVP Supply Chain Sales - America's. "The synergy we have at all levels within our organizations is the foundation for our joint success," Allenspach added.

"We are thrilled to win this award, as it represents a shared vision of helping our customers drive supply chain efficiency and mobile worker productivity," said Juliann Larimer, Peak-Ryzex President and CEO.

Ivanti-Wavelink is an innovator in mission-critical device management, wireless infrastructure management, terminal emulation, voice enablement, and mobile application development software. Thousands of companies with millions of devices across a broad spectrum of vertical markets rely on Wavelink to accelerate application delivery, reduce device management and support costs, and tighten network security.

"We continue to grow and strengthen our partnership with Ivanti, and we couldn't be more excited to bring even more innovative digital supply chain and mobility solutions to our customers through this partnership. Together, we help reduce the complexity of managing a mobile workforce while also accelerating the transition from legacy operating systems and devices to new digital platforms," Larimer said.

For more information on Peak-Ryzex, visit http://www.peak-ryzex.com.

Media/Editorial Contact:

Janet Johnson

Senior Director of Marketing

Peak-Ryzex

(410) 312-6033

janet.johnson@peak-ryzex.com

Media Contact

Media Contact

Janet Johnson, Peak-Ryzex, (410) 312-6033, janet.johnson@peak-ryzex.com

 

SOURCE Peak-Ryzex

