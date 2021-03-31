COLUMBIA, Md., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peak-Ryzex, Inc., a provider of digital supply chain and mobile workforce solutions, has received the 2020 Growth Partner of the Year award from MobileDemand. MobileDemand is a provider of rugged tablets and mobile computing solutions for enterprise productivity.
"We are honored to recognize Peak-Ryzex as the top growth partner of our 2020 Partner of the Year Awards," said Michael Monsour, vice president of global sales at MobileDemand. "Our partnership has continued to grow and we couldn't be more pleased to present this award to Peak-Ryzex. It recognizes not only tremendous sales growth, but their ability to design, integrate and support MobileDemand rugged solutions," added Monsour.
MobileDemand specializes in the design of integrated productivity tools for barcode scanning, point-of-sale, magnetic stripe reading, PIN pad entry, 3D and thermal imaging, dimension measurement, and mounting hardware for a myriad of on-the-go applications.
"We are extremely thrilled to receive this award and our growth is testament to our strong partnership with MobileDemand. We were able to collaborate closely together in 2020 to help our customers streamline their business processes while equipping their frontline workforces with advanced rugged mobility solutions from MobileDemand," said Brad Tracy, sr. vice president of North American Sales, Peak-Ryzex.
For more information on Peak-Ryzex, visit http://www.peak-ryzex.com.
About Peak-Ryzex
Peak-Ryzex provides end-to-end, digitally-connected supply chain and mobile workforce solutions for performance-driven organizations focused on improvements in operational efficiencies and a focus on delivering an exceptional customer experience. Peak-Ryzex serves as a trusted business partner for some of the world's largest companies, while also supporting local and regional customers with an extensive coverage footprint throughout North America and Europe.
About MobileDemand
MobileDemand is a technology leader in rugged tablets and mobile computing solutions, committed to bringing more functionality and capabilities to the mobile workforce. Specializing in the design of integrated productivity tools for barcode scanning, point-of-sale, magnetic stripe reading, PIN pad entry, 3D and thermal imaging, dimension measurement, and mounting hardware for myriad on-the-go applications, the company is driving the future of mobile productivity. MIL-STD 810G certified, rugged protection features of cases and accessories empower organizations to get more done in the field with rugged handhelds and tablets that withstand drops, dust, water, humidity and adverse conditions where unprotected electronics fail. Since 2003, the Iowa, USA-based company has grown to serve more than 40 countries. Contact us to learn more.
