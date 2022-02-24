COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peak Technologies, a provider of digital supply chain and mobile workforce solutions, has been announced as one of the recipients of the 2021 Top Software & Technology Providers Awards from Food Logistics magazine. The publication specializes in covering global supply chain solutions for the cold food and beverage industry.
"Software developments and emerging technologies make supply chains move, keeping people, products and plants safe and providing traceability, efficiency and credibility," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics. "This year's award winners prove that there are no limitations to what software and technology can do in the supply chain space."
Peak Technologies was recognized in the 2021 awards for the company's longstanding expertise in the field of digital supply chain solutions. Peak Technologies focuses on providing digital supply chain and mobile workforce solutions for logistics businesses in multiple industry segments, including cold food and beverage companies.
"With labor shortages, and other significant factors impeding the productivity of workforces around the country, many customers in the cold food and beverage industry have partnered with us to help them modernize the technology being used in their supply chain operations with the goal of improving key business workflows and driving overall efficiency," said Brad Tracy, Sr. Vice President of North American Sales, Peak Technologies. "Our domain-level expertise for companies operating in the food sector helps these organizations avoid common pitfalls and risks that exist when sourcing and implementing next generation supply chain solutions."
According to Tracy, one example of this kind of expertise was Peak Technologies' effort to deliver a new, modernized inventory application to River Valley Foods. A family-owned company with over 8,000 SKUs in the specialty, natural, ethnic, gluten-free, snack and frozen categories, the company was using a legacy inventory application and aging mobile computers that operated on a 3G wireless network.
When their wireless service provider announced they were moving to a 4G network, River Valley partnered with Peak Technologies to implement new rugged mobile devices and develop a new application that delivered the same functionality and features as their previous system – while adding several new features, such as real-time synchronization and database updates.
"We are thrilled to receive this award from Food Logistics and appreciate being recognized for our ability to provide scalable solutions to the cold food and beverage industry that help supply chains run better," said Tim Wills, Chief Marketing Officer, Peak Technologies. "Our customers face complex supply chain challenges right now, and we're proud to be their strategic business partner promoting operational resilience and encouraging continuous innovation."
About Peak Technologies, Inc.
Peak Technologies provides end-to-end, digitally-connected supply chain and mobile workforce solutions for performance-driven organizations focused on improvements in operational efficiencies and a focus on delivering an exceptional customer experience. Peak serves as a trusted business partner for some of the world's largest companies, while also supporting local and regional customers with an extensive coverage footprint throughout North America and Europe.
