CHICAGO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Trust, an independent trust company dedicated to offering personal trust administration for families and individuals, has selected Keeper Security's best-in-class enterprise password management solution for protection against cyberthreats. Peak Trust relies on Keeper's zero-knowledge architecture to protect employee and customer passwords and sensitive information, securely store and share files, help meet industry compliance standards, improve employee productivity and prevent data breaches.
Peak Trust routinely stores and handles the highly valuable personal and financial data of its clients. Since nearly 70% of small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the financial industry have experienced a cyberattack, Peak Trust has a responsibility to protect the data privacy and security of the organization, its employees and its customers.
"We guard our clients' information like it's the gold in the ground. Protecting their privacy is our number one security priority. Ensuring that our employees' passwords are secure is a critical piece of that," said Donn Lassila, CFIRS, Chief Compliance/AML Officer at Peak Trust. "Before Keeper, our people were using different platforms to store passwords and we had no central way of managing credentials. The change has been night and day since we deployed Keeper, and our people now understand that password security is a critical component of our overall IT security."
Prior to implementing Keeper, Peak Trust's password practices varied from employee to employee. Keeper's easy implementation and user-friendly interface streamlined and centralized these processes, making for hassle-free password storage, while greatly reducing cybersecurity risks.
"We know that financial institutions and trust companies are some of the most lucrative targets for cybercriminals," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "We are thrilled to support partners like Peak Trust, where security and privacy are at the core of their business, with industry-leading security solutions."
As a financial services company, Peak Trust must abide by multiple regulatory standards and undergo regular audits with time-consuming reporting and assessments. Keeper's easy-to-use admin console allows Peak Trust to generate reports for cybersecurity and information program assessments and communicate with colleagues from a secure, centralized platform, and save a lot of valuable time in the process.
Since Keeper is one of the few password management solutions with zero-knowledge security architecture, it can be deployed in and compliant with the most highly regulated industries. To read more about how Keeper helped Peak Trust centralize its credentials and secured clients' information, please read the full case study here. To learn more about Keeper's business solutions, please visit https://keepersecurity.com/business.
