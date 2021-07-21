BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PeakActivity has partnered with the Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation at Nova Southeastern University to begin the journey of building augmented reality experiences. Future entrepreneurs and NSU students will benefit from utilizing these AR experiences to further their understanding and knowledge of business, innovation, and technology.
PeakActivity's Digital Innovation team will support the Levan Center over the next few months to develop interactive technology experiences focused on augmented reality and spatial computing for the Center's opening.
The goal of bringing these AR and spatial computing experiences is to help tell the overall story of the Levan Center. It will highlight different parts of the Center, specifically the Cyber Range, which will be a next-generation facility related to cybersecurity and training.
"Our partnership with NSU is ideal because we are an entrepreneur-minded company. The Levan Center's focus is on helping entrepreneurs mitigate hurdles that typically happen to start-ups and corporations," said Rob Petrosino, VP of Innovation at PeakActivity. "The collaborative environment of larger and smaller entities allows innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship to flourish. NSU and PeakActivity work very well together because the digital ocean raises all ships, and that digital wave will bring us closer to our goals."
These experiences will explore the current and future happenings within the NSU Alvin Sherman Library, Research, and Information Technology Center. Within this undertaking, PeakActivity will provide technical support, subject matter expertise, and technology development. They will also provide spatial computing services to deliver augmented reality experiences that will surprise and excite visitors.
"The Alan B. Levan NSU Broward Center of Innovation links the South Florida innovation ecosystem with the focus on innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship," said John Wensveen, Chief Innovation Officer of NSU and Executive Director of the Levan Center of Innovation. "PeakActivity was the Levan Center's first co-invested strategic partnership, and the team has been with us since the beginning and has done an incredible job developing innovative technologies that will create a memorable experience for our participants. Manish Hirapara is an amazing leader who understands our vision supported by a long list of talented team members. Our partnership is a model for innovation centers around the world."
Partners of the Levan Center will be able to work collaboratively in an environment that celebrates taking innovative approaches and implementing new technology. NSU students and entrepreneurs representing early-stage and young startup companies will have an opportunity to succeed in an open innovation mindset as they grow and accelerate their career paths. This initiative presents a unique opportunity for South Florida to become a center of emerging technology fostering the growth of students and businesses to influence the world at scale.
PeakActivity is a digital strategy and implementation company, partnering with businesses to accelerate their growth through eCommerce, Digital Marketing, and Technology solutions. By leveraging its unique methodology of Dream, Deliver, Elevate, PeakActivity simultaneously focuses on short-term wins with a constant eye towards longer-term innovation and business growth. For more information, visit http://www.PeakActivity.com or contact Hello@PeakActivity.com.
The Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation is an economic and education development engine linking the South Florida innovation ecosystem with local, regional, national, and international impact. The Levan Center is a major stakeholder in the establishment of a tech hub for the South Florida region. PeakActivity is humbled to be able to be a part of this endeavor. For more information, contact innovation@nova.edu or aimee@kiphuntermarketing.com.
About Nova Southeastern University (NSU): At NSU, students don't just get an education, they get the competitive edge they need for real careers, real contributions and real life. A dynamic, private research university, NSU is providing high-quality educational and research programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and professional degree levels. Established in 1964, the university includes 15 colleges, the 215,000-square-foot Center for Collaborative Research, the private JK-12 grade University School, the world-class NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale, and the Alvin Sherman Library, Research and Information Technology Center, one of Florida's largest public libraries. NSU students learn at our campuses in Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Miami, Miramar, Orlando, Palm Beach, and Tampa, Florida, as well as San Juan, Puerto Rico, and online globally. With nearly 200,000 alumni across the globe, the reach of the NSU community is worldwide. Classified as having "high research activity" by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, NSU is one of only 59 universities nationwide to also be awarded Carnegie's Community Engagement Classification, and is also the largest private institution in the United States that meets the U.S. Department of Education's criteria as a Hispanic-serving Institution. Please visit http://www.nova.edu for more information.
