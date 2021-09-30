BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PeakActivity recently announced that it has joined the PTC Partner Network with a Complement, Sell, and Services engagement model. PeakActivity will be able to build rich digital experiences using PTC's technology suite for its clients.
Customer experience has quickly become an important focus for PeakActivity, with many of its clients stating it as one of their top priorities. Partnering with PTC enables PeakActivity to build augmented and virtual reality experiences for clients with the PTC Vuforia® enterprise augmented reality (AR) platform to enrich customer experience and increase return on investment.
"PTC's suite of digital technologies enables our clients in every industry, from education to B2B, to hit the ground running with ROI-driving activities," says PeakActivity's VP of Digital Innovation, Rob Petrosino. "PeakActivity clients can achieve increases in efficiency, revenue growth, and reduced operations costs."
While there are many applications of augmented reality in business, one use case that PeakActivity is focused on uses augmented reality to increase client efficiency during employee training. For example, PeakActivity recently pitched an idea to use the PTC platform to create game-like AR experiences for one client's employee training program. Additionally, other clients wanting to maximize revenue can create spatial computing experiences with little-to-no tech and coding expertise, thereby increasing their D2C or B2B market share.
"We're pleased to welcome PeakActivity to the PTC Partner Network," said John Gray, Divisional Vice President, PTC Partner Network. "By joining our world-class partner organization, they will be equipped with the tools and resources needed for partner success. It enables their organization to innovate with leading technologies, collaborate with customers, and capitalize on the new and exciting market opportunities made possible when digital transforms physical."
PeakActivity joining the PTC Partner Network reinforces both companies' ambition to provide digital technology solutions that propel their clients' businesses to achieve both impact and value. Visit peakactivity.com/digital-innovation for more information about how PeakActivity can elevate these solutions for your brand.
About PeakActivity
PeakActivity is a digital strategy and implementation company, partnering with businesses to accelerate their growth through eCommerce, Digital Marketing, and Technology solutions. By leveraging its unique methodology of Dream, Deliver, Elevate, PeakActivity simultaneously focuses on short-term wins with a constant eye towards longer-term innovation and business growth. For more information, visit http://www.PeakActivity.com or contact Hello@PeakActivity.com.
About PTC Partner Network
Companies join the PTC Partner Network to innovate with PTC leading technologies, collaborate with the right partners and customers, and capitalize on the digital transformation opportunity. PTC Partner Network accelerates our customers' ability to capitalize on physical digital convergence by providing a broad and capable ecosystem of complementary technologies, solutions and services that accelerate their design, development, implementation and production time for their solutions.
About PTC
PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it.
PTC and Vuforia are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.
