BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., August 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the second time in as many years, digital strategy and implementation company PeakActivity has been honored by Inc. Magazine in its annual list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.
The prestigious Inc. 5000 showcases the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic and competitive segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"To say that I'm proud to achieve this recognition for the second straight year is an understatement," says Manish Hirapara, CEO of PeakActivity. "Once again, this honor is a direct result of the talents and dedication possessed by our amazing team of Peaksters. Regardless of role, tenure, or location, every one of our team members has played a part in us receiving this accolade. To each of them, as always, I offer my sincere thanks and appreciation."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands soon.
About PeakActivity
PeakActivity is a digital strategy and implementation company, partnering with businesses to accelerate growth through eCommerce, Digital Marketing, Technology, and Digital Innovation. By leveraging its unique methodology of Dream, Deliver, Elevate, PeakActivity simultaneously focuses on short-term wins with a constant eye towards longer-term innovation and business growth. For more information, contact Hello@PeakActivity.com.
Media Contact
Justine Herz, PeakActivity, +1 574-404-7325, jherz@peakactivity.com
SOURCE PeakActivity