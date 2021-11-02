LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today pearpop is announcing general availability on Instagram, following a soft launch at the beginning of October. In less than a month, over ten thousand Instagram creators have joined pearpop and are actively using the product. In addition to core pearpop functionality that allows creators and brands to buy collaborations, pearpop challenges are also available on Instagram today. The pearpop challenges product alone has generated millions in creator earnings since it launched in June 2021.
Instagram availability was the single most requested feature among pearpop users, as over 90% of existing pearpop creators are already active on the platform. Early adopters of the new Instagram offering include Post Malone, Jake Paul, Paris Hilton, Swae Lee, Tom Felton, and Noah Schnapp.
Next month, pearpop will also become available on Twitter, furthering the company's mission to allow brands to focus on influence and authentic momentum, rather than awareness on a singular channel.
"By expanding pearpop to new platforms, we're helping brands and creators transform how they approach the business of social media," said Cole Mason, co-founder & CEO, pearpop. "Our vision is to move the industry away from platform-driven marketing and toward people-driven influence. Our launch on Instagram, and upcoming launch on Twitter, will bring us one step closer to this vision."
Since its last funding announcement in April 2021, pearpop has also added new angel investors, including Swae Lee, Noah Schnapp, Lil Nas X, Dre London, King Bach, Gabrielle Union, Jake Paul, YG, James Corden, and Paris Hilton.
