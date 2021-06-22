COLUMBIA, Md., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pearson Online Academy, a leading U.S.-based accredited virtual private school serving students in grades K-12 across the country and abroad, celebrated 120 graduating high school seniors on Thursday, June 17, in its annual online graduation ceremony. Family, friends and faculty joined the digital commencement to applaud the many achievements of the Class of 2021. Overall, the graduating class was awarded more than $1.2 million in scholarship funds.
Pearson Online Academy's Class of 2021 consists of graduates based throughout the U.S. and all over the world, with students hailing from countries including Brazil, France, Italy, Portugal, South Africa, and many others. Among the graduating class, 60% plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities, with many students planning to pursue degrees at notable universities including Baylor University, Columbia University, and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. Other graduates have plans to enter the workforce, attend vocations or technical training, take a gap year and more.
At Pearson Online Academy, graduating senior and class valedictorian, Veronica Lewis of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was able to pursue her passion for science and music. Lewis founded the Science Robotics Club and invented and patented the first aquatic drone to aid in the rescue of stranded marine mammals. This endeavor afforded her the opportunity to speak at several industry conferences and intern at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute. In addition to her academic success, Lewis is a gifted songwriter and blues singer who has been ranked #2 on Billboard Blues charts, #1 on iTunes Top 40 Blues Chart, and several #1 spots on the Roots Music Report this year. To bid farewell to her high school career, Veronica concluded her remarks with a dedicated song to the Class of 2021.
"At Pearson Online Academy, I was able to get an online education without compromising academic rigor and coursework, which was important to me," said Lewis, who completed ten AP courses during her time with Pearson Online Academy. "The school has allowed me to work on a schedule that fit with my busy life and gave me the opportunity to achieve my goals and plan for my future."
"While the Class of 2021, and much of the world, has lived through a challenging year, it's incredible to see the raw dedication and commitment to online academia within this graduating class," said Hannah Rinehart, Director of Pearson Online Academy. "I'm beyond proud to celebrate the achievements of this diverse and talented group and look forward to seeing their continued success."
Students who attend Pearson Online Academy receive an affordable high-quality private education, work with teachers who are specially trained to teach in the online environment and have the flexibility to pursue other opportunities and interests while attending school. Pearson Online Academy's personalized approach and nationally accredited curriculum meets or exceeds U.S. standards prepares students for success in higher education and beyond.
Families interested in Pearson Online Academy are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their student. A complete schedule of upcoming events as well as on-demand sessions is available. To learn more about Pearson Online Academy's online schooling for grades K-12, families can visit the school's website or contact an admissions advisor at 1-888-260-4159.
