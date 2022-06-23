The leading online private school honored 139 students worldwide at graduation ceremony on June 17
COLUMBIA, Md., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pearson Online Academy, a leading U.S.-based accredited virtual private school serving students in grades K-12 worldwide and across the country, celebrated 139 graduating high school seniors on June 17, in its annual online graduation ceremony. Family, friends, staff and faculty joined the virtual commencement to applaud the many achievements of the Class of 2022.
With the flexibility to focus on their interests and learn from anywhere in the world, Pearson Online Academy's Class of 2022 demonstrated academic independence throughout their educational journey. By continuing to take ownership of their professional endeavors, 60% of graduates plan to attend two- or four-year colleges and universities, including Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cornell University, and University of Texas. Several graduates will also pursue their passions and gain real-world skills by entering the workforce, attending vocational or technical training and more.
Branden Duyvestyn, Pearson Online Academy Class Valedictorian and resident of Houston, Texas, says he is grateful for the time management, study and communication skills he learned from Pearson Online Academy. "I like the challenging curriculum Pearson Online Academy offers," said Duyvestyn. "The Live Lessons were the most helpful for understanding content and applying knowledge to both assignments and the real world." Duyvestyn is attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham on a full scholarship to pursue a Bachelors in Neuroscience, as well as a Masters in Multidisciplinary Biomedical Science.
"With the guidance of my academic counselor, I was able to confidently navigate my senior year and prepare for the transitions ahead," said Ariyana Shafizadeh, Pearson Online Academy Class Salutatorian. "Pearson Online Academy provided the flexibility for me to continue my competitive soccer career and strengthened my ability to manage time and commit to my work, amongst other skills beyond the classroom."
"We're certain that the post-graduate pursuits of our students will yield incredible achievements and we look forward to seeing their continued success," said Hannah Rinehart, Director of Pearson Online Academy. "I'm beyond proud to celebrate the achievements of this diverse and talented group and look forward to seeing their continued accomplishments."
Pearson Online Academy's customized learning programs allow students to excel at their strengths and make time to pursue their dreams and interests. By providing high-quality online curriculum and continuous support from teachers specially trained in the online environment, Pearson Online Academy helps students maximize their potential and meet the highest performance standards for success in higher education and beyond.
Families interested in Pearson Online Academy are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their student. A complete schedule of upcoming events as well as on-demand sessions is available. To learn more about Pearson Online Academy's online schooling for grades K-12, please contact an admissions advisor at 1-888-260-4159 or visit the school's website at http://www.PearsonOnlineAcademy.com.
About Pearson Online Academy
Pearson Online Academy is an accredited, online private school serving students in grades K-12 throughout the United States and abroad. Recognizing individualized instruction as the key to student academic and personal success, Pearson Online Academy's highly trained, certified teachers offer instruction tailored to each student's strengths and challenges using an award-winning computer-based curriculum, real-time instruction, and time-tested course materials from leading publishers. Pearson Online Academy currently serves students in 81 different countries around the world and is part of the global learning company Pearson. For more information, visit https://www.PearsonOnlineAcademy.com.
Media Contact
Aureal Cordero, Pearson, (661) 755-7150, Aureal.cordero@allisonpr.com
SOURCE Pearson