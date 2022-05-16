Available to students worldwide, the leading online private school's summer program helps K-12 students excel academically beyond the traditional school year
COLUMBIA, Md., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pearson Online Academy, a leading U.S.-based accredited virtual private school serving students in grades K-12 across the country and abroad, is offering enrollment for its 2022 virtual summer school program. Families are invited to register for the fully-online program where students can choose from more than 100 core, elective, and NCAA-eligible courses, at a discount rate of ten percent off when they purchase two or more summer school classes by May 31, 2022. Rolling start dates for the program begin June 1 through July 6, 2022.
"Our online summer school program is designed to meet the needs of families seeking an excellent academic experience with great scheduling flexibility that supports their child's success now and prepares them for the future," said Hannah Rinehart, director of Pearson Online Academy. "With a curriculum carefully developed by subject-matter experts recognized as leaders in online education, our focus continues to be helping students recognize their potential and the many possibilities that are open to them."
By offering the high-quality experience of private school education and a user-friendly online environment to students around the world, Pearson Online Academy's flexible online summer school helps students everywhere explore their interests and prepare for the future during the summer school break.
Pearson Online Academy's K-12 summer school course options include:
- Elementary and Middle School Courses offers younger students an opportunity to master English or Math core concepts, to learn a new language, or begin exploring their passions and career interests.
- Summer Smarts Math and Reading Programs helps kindergarten through eighth grade students brush up on their foundational skills and stay on track for the new school year.
- Original Credit Courses encourage high school students to fulfill graduation requirements, explore their career interests or accelerate their academic progress.
- High School Credit Recovery Courses ensure students earn the credits to move forward and acquire the core skills to succeed.
- High School Honors Courses and Advanced Placement Courses in grades 9-12 provide students with rigorous assignments for enrichments, honors credits and Advanced Placement® (AP) courses.
In addition to preparing students for the rigors of higher education, Pearson Online Academy seeks to consistently provide support to parents and caretakers to ensure academic and emotional success for their students. According to the 2022 Parent Satisfaction Survey, Pearson Online Academy's program earns high marks — 95 percent are satisfied with teachers' helpfulness, 95 percent say the learning platform is easy to navigate, 93 percent agree their child is enjoying the overall program and 93 percent agree that the curriculum is high-quality. The survey also found 96 percent of parents, both of returning students and new as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, are satisfied overall with their Pearson Online Academy experience and feel confident in their current education choices.
Pearson Online Academy's online summer school program offers great flexibility to help fit busy summer schedules and additional discounts may be available for families who qualify. Parents who want to learn more about online summer courses for grades K-12 can visit the school's website or contact an admissions advisor at 855-505-0029.
About Pearson Online Academy
Pearson Online Academy, formerly International Connections Academy (iNaCA), is an accredited, online private school serving students in grades K-12 throughout the United States and abroad. Recognizing individualized instruction as the key to student academic and personal success, Pearson Online Academy's highly trained, certified teachers offer instruction tailored to each student's strengths and challenges using an award-winning computer-based curriculum, real-time instruction, and time-tested course materials from leading publishers. Pearson Online Academy currently serves students in 66 different countries around the world and is part of the global learning company Pearson. For more information, visit http://www.PearsonOnlineAcademy.com.
Media Contact
Aureal Cordero, Pearson, (310) 496-4464, aureal.cordero@allisonpr.com
SOURCE Pearson