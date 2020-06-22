SAN JOSE, Calif., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peaxy, a software company that provides predictive analytics solutions to defense and industrial clients, announced the appointment of Bruce Grooms to its team as a special advisor.
Mr. Grooms retired from the U.S. Navy as Vice Admiral after a distinguished leadership career spanning 35 years. As his last duty assignment, Mr. Grooms served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Capability Development at Allied Command Transformation. Among other accomplishments, he has served as Commander of Submarine Group TWO and Vice Director of the Joint Staff.
Most recently, Mr. Grooms served as Raytheon's Vice President of U.S. Business Development for Navy and Marine Corps Programs. He holds a B.S. degree in Aerospace Engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy and earned a master's degree with distinction from the Naval War College, and later served as National Security Fellow at Stanford University.
"Peaxy has built a reputation working with large-scale industrial data, digital twins and machine learning," said Manuel Terranova, Peaxy CEO and President. "Mr. Grooms will further deepen our domain expertise in these areas and ensure Peaxy is well-positioned to tackle the challenges of our defense partners, including readiness and other missions. We're excited to have him on the team."
About Peaxy
Peaxy was founded in 2012 to help companies unlock the value of their industrial data by applying machine learning and advanced analytics. Peaxy Lifecycle Intelligence provides cloud-based, at-scale, lifecycle analytics for batteries, rotating equipment and complex structures. For more information, please visit https://peaxy.net.
