LAKEVILLE, Minn., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The PEBBLES™ cereal brand is launching a "Daily YABBA DABBA DOO™" video series to support families and creative professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting Wednesday, April 15, PEBBLES cereal will post a daily video on Facebook, Instagram and the PEBBLES cereal website to inspire kids' imaginations and teach them something new each day for the next 30 days. The videos feature artists and creators whose work has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including artists, dancers, chefs, crafters, magicians and more.
In addition to sparking kids' creativity, the series aims to give parents a short break and support the creative community by hiring them to share their talents. In exchange for their talents, PEBBLES cereal is paying each creator $1,500, which is roughly the monthly U.S. median housing cost*.
"PEBBLES cereal has a long history of inspiring kids and kids at heart to create and do," said Amy Brothers, Brand Manager for PEBBLES. "We felt that at this time, it was important for us to show up to inspire kids and support the creative community."
Each video will feature a unique activity that kids can do with minimal supervision, and will require only items readily available in most homes. The videos will start with the creator introducing themselves and telling the kids about their talent before they teach kids how to do something new. Parents are invited to join in on the fun too!
The videos will be released daily at 6 a.m. EDT, so kids and parents can view the lessons together over breakfast.
"The creative community needs our support now more than ever," said Brothers. "We are excited to partner with a creative group of people to share their talents through the 'Daily YABBA DABBA DOO™' video series."
You can find new videos daily on the PEBBLES™ cereal Facebook and Instagram channels, and at pebblescereal.com/daily-yabba-dabba-doo. If you would like to submit your own video idea for consideration in the series, send an email outlining your talent to submissions@publicworks.agency.
*Sources: U.S. Census Bureau, American Community Survey five-year estimates; CNBC.com, Median home value in every U.S. state, Dec. 17, 2018
About PEBBLES™ Cereal
PEBBLES™ cereal is a timeless breakfast classic that families have enjoyed for nearly 50 years. Launched in 1971 after Post secured licensing rights from Hanna-Barbera, PEBBLES™ cereal was the first brand ever created around a TV show character. One of the most revered cartoons of all time, "The Flintstones" aired on prime-time television from 1960 to 1966, and the characters have returned in countless specials and films. The cereal was named for Fred and Wilma Flintstone's daughter Pebbles.
About Post Consumer Brands
Post Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio of products spanning all segments of the category — from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural/organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.
THE FLINTSTONES and all related characters and elements copyright and trademark Hanna-Barbera. (s20)
Media contact
Matt O'Keefe
612-375-8534
Matt.Okeefe@clynch.com