IRVINGTON, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PECO Pallet, Inc., one of North America's largest providers of pooled rental pallets to the beverage, grocery, and consumer products industries, has been named a Top Green Provider for 2021 by Food Logistics magazine in its annual recognition of companies demonstrating exemplary leadership in sustainability.
The magazine annually considers several hundred businesses serving the cold food and beverage industry and evaluates their programs and activities promoting sustainability and environmental stewardship. Among the criteria evaluated by the editorial staff are participation in activities such as the EPA's SmartWay and other recognized sustainability programs; incorporation of LEED-certified facilities; use of solar power, LED lighting and other energy saving measures; resource conservation practices, and other actions to reduce GHG emissions.
"When the pandemic hit, I thought for sure that sustainability would be pushed to the wayside. But, in fact, the complete opposite happened despite the many disruptions that supply chain practitioners continued to face," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "Sustainability is the key to success, and the recipients of this year's award prove that when sustainability matters to them, they will continue do great things and make a difference in the industry."
Joe Dagnese, president of PECO Pallet, cited the company's emphasis on sustainably sourced materials for its pallets, proactive energy management and conservation programs, and a companywide focus on lean methodologies to reduce waste as key contributors.
"Sustainability is ingrained in our culture and is supported daily in the attitude and actions of our employees, our work process and the practices we follow in procuring and manufacturing our signature red-block pallets," he noted. "This award is a tribute to our employees and how they deliver on our sustainability commitment for our customers."
PECO currently operates a North American pallet pool network encompassing more than 80 facilities and 21 million pallets. The company builds, services, delivers, and manages distribution of its signature red, high-quality block pallets for America's top consumer products, grocery, and other food-related enterprises to ship goods.
The complete list of 2021 Food Logistics Top Green Providers can be found at http://www.foodlogistics.com.
About PECO Pallet, Inc. – Irvington, NY-based PECO Pallet is the North American leader in pallet rental services and provides millions of its red block pallets to major grocery and consumer goods manufacturers in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. PECO Pallet's tremendous growth over the last decade reflects the company's commitment to quality and service. Customers using PECO's superior pallets experience less product damage, greater efficiency, improved safety, and significant cost savings. PECO is headquartered in Irvington, New York. For more information about PECO Pallet, please visit http://www.pecopallet.com.
