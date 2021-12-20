FORT ATKINSON, Wis., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named PECO Pallet Inc. to its 2021 Green Supply Chain award, which recognizes companies that prioritize sustainability to be a core part of their business and operating strategy.
"There are several industry experts and market research reports detailing PECO Pallet Inc. that regardless of the pandemic, shortages, natural disasters and other supply chain disruptions, sustainability still remains a top priority in the supply chain. Whether it's a new solution, a new program or just simply a new way of doing business, these winners showcased heightened attention to social responsibility and environmental governance," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "Regardless of the challenges the supply chain industry faces, a sustainable supply chain continues to win in the end."
PECO, which operates North America's second largest pallet rental pool network, has demonstrated its commitment to sustainability through integrated practices and processes that emphasize minimizing environmental impact, conservation of natural resources, recycling and waste reduction, noted Joe Dagnese, PECO's president.
"Through using sustainably sourced lumber in building our signature red block pallets, aggressive refurbishing and maintenance to extend pallet usage, pallet recycling and composting, landfill diversion and transportation optimization to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, sustainability is part and parcel of our culture and our business strategy," he said.
PECO currently operates a North American pallet pool network encompassing more than 90 facilities and 22 million pallets. The company builds, services, delivers, and manages distribution of its signature red, high-quality block pallets for America's top consumer products, grocery, and other food-related enterprises to ship goods.
Go to http://www.sdcexec.com to view the full list of 2021 Green Supply Chain winners.
About PECO Pallet, Inc. – Irvington, NY-based PECO Pallet is the North American leader in pallet rental services and provides millions of its red block pallets to major grocery and consumer goods manufacturers in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. PECO Pallet's tremendous growth over the last decade reflects the company's commitment to quality and service. Customers using PECO's superior pallets experience less product damage, greater efficiency, improved safety, and significant cost savings. PECO is headquartered in Irvington, New York. For more information about PECO Pallet, please visit http://www.pecopallet.com.
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to http://www.SDCExec.com.
