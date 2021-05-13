FARGO, N.D., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pedigree Technologies LLC is proud to offer Digital Library as the newest tool to easily store and manage the digital distribution of documents, images, and other relevant files that may be critical to operations. Each DOT or field inspection requires the production of official documents, and if not available in sufficient time, that's time lost and potential fines owed. Digital Library solves all of that and more. Everything a driver and fleet manager needs is right there, available with one login. Customers in oilfield, heavy construction, and transportation industries consider OneView's Digital Library an easily searchable 'digital binder' for providing quick access to wellsite authorizations, emergency declaration documents, or oversize/overweight permits.
"When our customers expressed this need, we decided this would be a no-brainer," Josh DeCock, VP of Product Management said. "With OneView as the main office interface (or platform) and POV as the driver app, the Digital Library makes documentation sharing easy and highly organized. Drivers have access to the files they need when they need them, directly on their ELD device, such as permits, license, medical cards, and other important documents."
Digital Library is one of the newest additions to an already robust set of solutions built on the OneView platform. With Pedigree Technologies OneView®, drivers and fleet operators can rest easy knowing that not only is their ELD compliant with the FMCSA, but the reliability, functionality, usability are beyond measure.
The company is committed to superior customer focus, driving innovation and services that Pedigree customers realize first-hand. Pedigree's enterprise solutions, on the award-winning OneView platform, are built for growth, intuitiveness, and reliability.
Pedigree Technologies OneView® IoT platform is different than typical "Square peg - round hole" proprietary offerings. The hardware-neutral design connects any data or asset resource, fixed or mobile, spawning an extraordinary range of productivity and safety solutions. With best-of-breed options heartland industries — transportation, energy, heavy equipment, agriculture — can better create value for themselves and their customers.
