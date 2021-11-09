FARGO, N.D., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pedigree Technologies, a North-Dakota-based software company providing fleet services and transportation technology, is excited to announce its launch of a new smart load board called Freight-Mate to its wide network of carriers. Freight-Mate is the first-ever smart load board that is ELD-certified in both The United States and Canada.
For Pedigree Technologies and its carriers, this launch provides direct access to hundreds of thousands of high-quality load opportunities from some of North America's largest brokerages, uploaded daily to Freight-Mate.
Freight-Mate helps carriers by taking the uncertainty out of finding their next load opportunity. The entire system is built to ensure carriers can quickly find and book high-quality loads making it easy to improve profitability with back-haul loads that custom-fit to their business model using AI technology.
"The FleetOps integration further expands the power of OneView for our customers," said Josh DeCock, Vice President of Product Management at Pedigree Technologies. "With real-time data and powerful AI, Freight-Mate learns your preferred lanes, rates, and types of freight you like to haul then notifies you when a matching load becomes available."
"Now that Pedigree Technologies is ELD certified in both Canada and the U.S., we believe Freight-Mate will be particularly useful to those border-crossing carriers looking to keep their trucks full." said John Elsner, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Pedigree Technologies.
For more information about Pedigree Technologies, please visit http://www.pedigreetechnologies.com
About Pedigree Technologies
Pedigree Technologies is an award-winning provider of transportation solutions allowing customers to manage vehicles, equipment, and workers from anywhere, on any device. The OneView platform is highly customizable and flexible, spawning an extraordinary range of solutions for People (enterprise), Safety (compliance), and Performance (service/supply chain). Pedigree provides 24x7x365 domestic customer service and employs more than 90 professionals across the country. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Fargo, North Dakota.
